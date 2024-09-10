Apple launches Watch Series 10 with expansive display, thin design: Details

Business Standard
Alongside, Apple introduced Apple Watch Ultra 2 in new Black Titanium finish. Now available for pre-order, both the Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 in new finish will be available from September 20

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Apple introduced the Watch Series 10 at its "It’s Glowtime" event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 16 series. The new Apple Watch line features larger displays, a slimmer profile, and support for more health features such as Sleep Apnea detection. Moreover, the Watch is offered in titanium casing, instead of stainless steel. Additionally, Apple announced that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will now be available in a Black Titanium finish, along with a new Titanium Milanese Loop band.

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium are available for pre-order in India, with general availability starting September 20.
Apple Watch Series 10: India pricing

42mm (Aluminium): Rs 46,900

46mm (Aluminium): Rs 49,900
42mm (Titanium): Rs 79,900
46mm (Titanium): Rs 84,900

Apple Watch Ultra (Black Titanium): India pricing

The new Apple Watch Ultra with Titanium Milanese Loop is priced at Rs 104,900

Apple Watch Series 10: What’s new

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes with larger 42mm and 46mm options, featuring a wide-angle OLED display with a wider aspect ratio than its predecessor. According to Apple, the display is up to 40 per cent brighter. The new chassis design is 9.7mm thick, making it 10 per cent thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9. Apple has also introduced a new Polished Titanium finish, replacing the stainless steel option.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by the new S10 SiP (System in Package), which features a four-core Neural Engine (Neural Processing Unit). Apple said that this Neural Engine enhances the performance of several machine learning-based features, including Siri, the Double Tap feature, activity tracking, and car crash detection. Utilising the new Neural Engine, Apple has introduced a new “Voice Isolation” feature to reduce background noise during calls made from the Apple Watch. The watch now also supports audio playback through its built-in speakers.

In terms of health-related features, Apple has added Sleep Apnea detection to the Apple Watch Series 10. This feature, coming later this year, will track key metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and wrist temperature overnight to detect symptoms of Sleep Apnea.

The Apple Watch Series 10 also includes new built-in sensors, such as a Depth Gauge and a water temperature sensor, enabling new metrics for aquatic activities.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

