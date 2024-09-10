iOS 18 to launch on Sep 16, Apple Intelligence features rolling out later

Apple has confirmed that iOS 18 will be available as a free software update starting Monday, September 16, for eligible iPhones. Unveiled earlier this year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), iOS 18 brings several new features and enhancements, with Apple Intelligence—the company’s suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features—being the most anticipated. However, Apple confirmed that these AI features will not be available in the initial release.

The first wave of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, with more features rolling out in the months ahead. While iOS 18 will support older-generation models (listed below), Apple Intelligence features will be available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All models in the recently launched iPhone 16 series are eligible for AI features.

Apple also stated that the AI features will be available on eligible devices where Siri is set to US English. Additional languages and platforms are expected over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localised English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. In 2024, the AI features will expand to languages including Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

Apple will release iOS 18 with a few India-focused features, too. Earlier, the US-based technology giant confirmed additional features and language support tailored for users in India. Apple said that these enhancements will span across various functionalities including communication, language input, and significant updates to the Move to iOS app.

Apple stated that users will have the ability to customise the time display on the lock screen with Indian numerals from 12 languages. These languages include Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki, and Telugu. Moreover, iPhone users in India will gain access to Live Voicemail Transcription in Indian English. Here are all the India-focused features that the iOS 18 will introduce.

Control Centre

The Control Centre has been revamped, featuring a new set of controls accessible via a swipe-up gesture. These controls offer quick access to connected home devices, enabling faster customisation. Additionally, the controls can now be accessed from the lock screen, and the Action Button can invoke these settings for even quicker access.

App Lock

A highly requested feature, App Lock, has been introduced in iOS 18. This allows for independent locking of apps, with the option to hide them in a secure folder, providing an additional layer of privacy and security.

Messages

The Messages app receives significant updates, including RCS messaging support, expanding compatibility with a wider range of messaging platforms. Other updates include emoji and sticker tapbacks, scheduled messages, text formatting, and integrated text effects. Additionally, satellite messaging is supported for iPhone 14 and later models, improving communication in remote areas.

Mail

The Mail app gets smarter with on-device categorisation, automatically sorting emails into categories such as primary, transactions, updates, and promotions. This feature will be rolled out later this year.

Game Mode

Apple is bringing the Mac’s Game Mode to iPhones with iOS 18, optimising performance for a smoother gaming experience on mobile devices.

Photos

The Photos app receives a comprehensive redesign aimed at simplifying the process of accessing memories and organising photos. Built-in intelligence enables the automatic creation of photo collections, enhancing ease of use and user engagement.

Audio

In iOS 18, Siri now supports gestures, such as nodding for confirmation, providing hands-free interaction. Additionally, voice isolation is introduced for AirPods Pro, improving audio clarity. For gaming enthusiasts, personalised spatial audio will debut later this year, with Need for Speed Mobile being the first title to support this feature.

iOS 18: Eligible older-generation models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)