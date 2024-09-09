iPhone 16 series: Here is a recap of AI features previewed by Apple at WWDC

With the iPhone 16 series launching later this evening, Apple will unveil its first batch of smartphones ready to break grounds in artificial intelligence (AI). Apple Intelligence, the company’s own suite of AI-powered features, is expected to be the highlight of the new iPhone models. Apple previewed these features in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it announced iOS 18, the latest operating system for iPhones. Here is a quick recap: iPhone 16 series: Apple Intelligence features Writing tools Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple Intelligence will bring multiple generative AI features to assist with text-based content in native apps on compatible iPhones. These tools include Proofread, Rewrite, Summarise, and more, available on apps like Notes, Mail, and Messages.

Smart Reply

This tool will help iPhone users generate text-based responses in apps like Messages and Mail. The feature will analyse the context of a conversation or received email and suggest a relevant reply.

Notification Summary

This AI-powered feature will summarise multiple notifications from an app, providing a concise overview. It will not be limited to native apps but will extend to user-selected third-party applications.

Webpage Summary

Available on the native Safari browser, this feature will offer a summary of the text on a webpage, allowing users to get a quick overview of the content.

Clean-up in Photos

Within the Photos app, the AI tool will allow users to remove unwanted objects from the background of an image. The empty space left by the removed object will be filled using AI.

Movie Memory in Photos

This feature will enable users to generate a short video from their existing photos and videos by prompting the AI with a brief text description.

Search in Photos

With Apple Intelligence, searching for a specific moment in the Photos app will be easier, as the AI will be able to process images and find pictures that match the user’s description.

Genmoji

The Genmoji feature will enable users to create custom emojis within the Messages app directly from the keyboard. Users can describe the emoji they want, and the AI will generate multiple previews, allowing them to select and send the emoji in a conversation.

Image Playground

Image Playground is Apple’s image generation tool that will create custom images based on a user’s text prompt. The feature will be integrated into native applications such as Notes and will also have a dedicated app.

Improved Siri

With Apple Intelligence, Siri will gain enhanced natural language processing capabilities, enabling it to hold human-like conversations. Siri will also offer more in-app control for handling complex requests.

ChatGPT integration

Apple will integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its iOS 18 operating system for compatible iPhones. Once available, users will be able to send complex queries to the AI chatbot via Siri. ChatGPT will also be integrated system-wide, offering assistance across native apps.