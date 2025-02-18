Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple likely to revamp iPhone design with 'significant' changes this year

Apple likely to revamp iPhone design with 'significant' changes this year

The reports also hinted at a "large foldable model" in the works, which could increase competition in the market

Apple

The leak suggests that "iPhone 17 Air" will feature a "horizontal, bar-shaped" design on the rear, likely referring to an elongated camera bump | (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Apple is planning to introduce significant changes to the iPhone's design language later this year, according to a report obtained by Mac Rumours.

The reports claim that the iPhone's design is "starting to change significantly" this year, with major updates expected for both the standard and Pro models.

The leak suggests that "iPhone 17 Air" will feature a "horizontal, bar-shaped" design on the rear, likely referring to an elongated camera bump.

Meanwhile, the Pro models are expected to adopt a "large horizontal matrix design". This new design language is expected to bring a fresh look to the iPhone lineup, which has seen incremental updates in recent years.

 

Previous reports obtained by Mac Rumours have also hinted at significant design changes for the iPhone 17 Pro, including a new rectangular camera bar that extends across the back of the device.

The ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" is also rumoured to feature a horizontal rear camera bar.

Previous reports obtained by Mac rumours also suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a new part-aluminium, part-glass rear design with an aluminium rectangular camera bump.

This new design is expected to be larger than previous models and will also support wireless charging.

The reports also hinted at a "large foldable model" in the works, which could increase competition in the market.

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to debut in the fall, with Apple likely to unveil the new devices at a special event in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

