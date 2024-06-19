Business Standard
Apple MacBook Pro with M4-series chips to arrive in Q4 2024: Report

14-inch MacBook Pro would likely be powered by the M4 chip while the 16-inch model would get options for new M4 Pro and M4 Max chip, according to the report

Neural Engine on the Apple M4 chip

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning to launch M4 chip powered MacBooks in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ross Young suggested that the Cupertino based technology giant could start the production of refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the third-quarter of 2024, suggesting that the new MacBook Pros could be heading for a launch later this year.

Apple debuted the M4 chip alongside the new iPad Pro model at its “Let Loose'' event last month. Referred to as “an outrageously powerful chip for AI,” the M4 chip features a new neural engine, specifically designed to handle artificial intelligence workloads. 
According to the report, the vanilla 14-inch MacBook Pro model will get refreshed with a M4 chip, while the 16-inch model would get options for new M4 Pro and M4 Max chip, both of which are expected to be unveiled alongside the devices. Apple is also reportedly planning to launch an M4-series chip powered Mac mini which will likely get options for the base-line M4 chip and the M4 Pro chip. Meanwhile, MacBook Air, Mac Studio and Mac Pro are not expected to receive the M4 treatment until next year. There is currently no information for a M4 powered iMac model. 

Apple is also expected to upgrade the MacBook line with an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) display panel. However, the change is not expected for models expected this year or even next year. While Apple has introduced OLED displays for the iPad Pro this year, similar change is not expected on MacBooks until 2026. OLED displays offer improved image quality compared to LCD and LED displays. Apple currently uses mini-LED displays on the MacBook Pro models that are significantly better than traditional LED displays but not quite in the same league with OLEDs.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

