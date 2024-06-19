Samsung to bring Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' variant later this year: Report

Samsung could reportedly bring a “Slim” variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 book-style foldable smartphone in select regions. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean technology giant is working on a “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” which would make its way later this year, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones which are anticipated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event likely scheduled for July 10.

However, according to the report, the sleek and lightweight version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold smartphone will be only available in the company’s home country and might get rebranded as Samsung Galaxy W25 in China, later this year.

Earlier this year, The Elec reported that Samsung was working on a more affordable version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone to increase its presence in the foldable market. The report stated that the company is aiming to reduce the thickness of its foldable devices to compete against Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, HONOR and OPPO that offer cheaper foldables in the Chinese market.

However, there were contradictory media reports as well, suggesting that a second Galaxy Z Fold model was supposedly a more expensive “Ultra” model. It was said that the Ultra model could be a better equipped version of the regular fold with a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Now it seems like Samsung has made up its mind on the second book-style foldable smartphone, which will likely be a slimmer and lighter version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: What to expect

Although not much is known about a potential Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim smartphone, some reports suggest that the smartphone could lose the support for Galaxy S pen. This is possibly because removing the digitizer layer for pen support from under the display could make the smartphone a bit more slimmer.

It is also likely that the Slim variant will get a larger display with slightly different aspect ratios for both the cover screen and the inner folding display in comparison to the regular Fold model. However, it is not known if Samsung would be making this smartphone a more affordable version or a more premium option.