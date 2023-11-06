Apple plans to update entire iPad lineup throughout next year: Report

Apple will reportedly update the entire iPad lineup in 2024. According to media reports, the American tech giant will bring new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and base-line iPad series throughout the next year.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the low-end and mid-range iPads could see updates as early as March 2024, while both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are expected to be unveiled in the first half of the year. Additionally, new AirPods are also likely to launch next year, while an updated Pro model may take a bit longer, with its launch expected in 2025.





Also Read: Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features “Apple could have tried to rush out more new products, but revamped iPads and AirPods aren’t yet ready. The company plans to update its entire iPad lineup during 2024. New low-end AirPods are coming next year as well, with a refreshed Pro model following in 2025”, said Gurman.

Previously, Gurman reported that the new iPad Pro models will likely feature OLED displays along with the M3 chipset. The next generation of the iPad Air is anticipated to receive a performance boost, powered by the M2 chip, while the iPad mini is expected to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chip.

With no new iPad models expected for 2023, this year will likely be the first year without any new iPad launch since Apple first unveiled the device back in 2010.