close
Sensex (0.61%)
64758.34 + 394.56
Nifty (0.59%)
19344.85 + 114.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.23%)
6085.10 + 73.75
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
39858.35 + 270.95
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
43498.70 + 180.45
Heatmap

Apple plans to update entire iPad lineup throughout next year: Report

11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will likely feature M3 chip under the hood while the next-gen iPad Air and iPad mini will be powered by M2 chip and A16 Bionic chip, respectively

Apple iPad Air

Representative image: Apple iPad Air 2022

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple will reportedly update the entire iPad lineup in 2024. According to media reports, the American tech giant will bring new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and base-line iPad series throughout the next year. 
According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the low-end and mid-range iPads could see updates as early as March 2024, while both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are expected to be unveiled in the first half of the year. Additionally, new AirPods are also likely to launch next year, while an updated Pro model may take a bit longer, with its launch expected in 2025.
“Apple could have tried to rush out more new products, but revamped iPads and AirPods aren’t yet ready. The company plans to update its entire iPad lineup during 2024. New low-end AirPods are coming next year as well, with a refreshed Pro model following in 2025”, said Gurman.

Also Read: Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features
Previously, Gurman reported that the new iPad Pro models will likely feature OLED displays along with the M3 chipset. The next generation of the iPad Air is anticipated to receive a performance boost, powered by the M2 chip, while the iPad mini is expected to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chip.
With no new iPad models expected for 2023, this year will likely be the first year without any new iPad launch since Apple first unveiled the device back in 2010.

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Apple debuts M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac: Price, specs, more

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Google's antitrust headaches compound with trial targeting Play Store

Samsung announces ISOCELL GNK image sensor with improved dynamic range

Elon Musk debuts 'rebellious' Grok AI bot to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT

Our aim is to be affordable global 6G tech leader: Ashwini Vaishnaw

All global tech giants follow a warning policy for state sponsored hacking

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Apple Apple iPad Apple iPad Pro Apple AirPods

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2BAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon