Apple iOS 17.2 beta enables spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models: Report

Spatial videos recorded on the iPhone 15 Pro models appears like a normal video in the Photos app with 'Spatial' label

Apple Vision Pro

Image: Apple Vision Pro

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Apple has reportedly started testing spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro models with the iOS 17.2 beta update. According to a report by MacRumors, the new beta update for iOS 17.2 adds a new feature for recording spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro models that can be viewed in the Photos app.
According to the report, the spatial recording can be enabled from the Camera section in the Settings by toggling on ‘Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro’ option under camera formats.
Apple at the launch of iPhone 15 series said that the supported iPhone 15 Pro models should be held in stable landscape orientation while recording spatial videos. The videos are recorded at 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution under the new format and can be viewed like a normal video in the Photos app. However, the video appears with ‘Spatial’ label.
For the uninitiated, Apple Vision Pro is an augmented and virtual reality headset that is set to launch in early 2024. Spatial photos and videos are a unique feature of Apple Vision Pro. At the product unveiling earlier this year, Apple said spatial photos and videos would transport the users back to the moment in time.
Currently Meta’s Quest 3 is the only mixed-reality headset available in the market. However, more players are set to join the race. Samsung is reportedly working on a mixed-reality headset gear, which would likely be unveiled at its Galaxy Unpacked event with foldable devices in the second half of next year.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

