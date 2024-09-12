Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta for iPhone 16 series to simplify user upgrades

Apple has released a build of iOS 18.1 beta specifically for the new iPhone 16 series, according to 9to5Mac. Previously, a build for iOS 18.1 was unavailable, raising concerns that users might face issues when setting up their new iPhones by restoring a backup from another device running iOS 18.1 beta.

Users running iOS 18.1 beta 3 on older-generation iPhones will be able to switch to the iPhone 16 models using the beta version, which includes Apple Intelligence, once the device is released next week. According to 9to5Mac, the iOS 18.1 build for the iPhone 16 series is the same as beta 3 available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple announced the new iPhone 16 series on September 9, with the phones coming pre-installed with iOS 18. The update will also be available for older iPhone models next week, although Apple Intelligence features will be absent from the initial release. To test these features and to facilitate easier migration for users on older models running the beta version, Apple has released the iOS 18.1 beta, which iPhone 16 users will be able to access from day one.

iOS 18.1: Features

iOS 18.1 introduces the first set of Apple Intelligence tools, including "Clean Up" in the Photo app, writing tools, and text and notification summarisation. Siri’s revamped interface is also part of the update, although the new language models will be absent. According to Apple, iOS 18.1 will be publicly released in October, with iOS 18.2 following later this year, bringing additional Apple Intelligence capabilities.