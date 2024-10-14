Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18.1: Soon, Apple will let you change iCloud email address from iPhone

iOS 18.1: Soon, Apple will let you change iCloud email address from iPhone

Moreover, Apple will reportedly make it easier to switch the primary Apple account email on supported iPhones with the iOS 18.1 update

Apple iCloud

Apple iCloud

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will reportedly offer the option for iPhone users to change their primary iCloud email address. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the first major update of iOS 18 will enable users to change their main Apple Account email address directly from the Settings app and switch their iCloud email address instead of having to set up an alias or to create a new account from scratch.

Previously, Apple did not allow users to change or delete their primary iCloud Mail address. Users could set an alias to be used instead, but there was no way to outright change the address. However, with the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will introduce a new “Change Email Address” button within the Sign-in and Security menu of iCloud settings in the Settings app. The report also indicated that users will not be able to receive emails from their old @iCloud.com or @me.com email addresses once they are changed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
Additionally, the iOS 18.1 update is likely to streamline the process of changing the primary Apple Account email address. According to the report, Apple will add a toggle within the Settings app to facilitate switching the primary Apple Account email. Although the option to change the primary email address for the Apple Account already exists, it currently requires users to delete other email addresses on their account. The new option will be easier and quicker.

More From This Section

Apple

M4 MacBook Pro to iPad mini: Apple could launch 4 products later this month

Xbox, Microsoft

Soon, Xbox Cloud Gaming will allow players to stream games they own: Report

Apple Vision Pro headset

Apple's Vision line expansion plan may include Ray-Ban-like glasses: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring launching in India soon, pre-reserve kicks off: Details

Huawei Technologies

Huawei's next Android-free HarmonyOS NEXT set to debut next week: Report

The iOS 18.1 update is expected to arrive later this month for eligible iPhones and will introduce the first batch of Apple Intelligence features on the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models. This includes AI-powered writing tools across the system, an AI-generated notification summary, web page summaries, and more. Apple may even introduce the Image Playground app on iPhones, allowing users to generate images using AI.

Also Read

iOS 18

Apple halts signing of iOS 18 following iOS 18.0.1 update: What it means

Tech wrap Oct 10

Tech wrap Oct 10: Apple iOS 18.2, Imagen 3 AI, Honeywell Aviator, and more

iOS 18

Apple set to release iOS 18.1 soon, with iOS 18.2 expected in December

Tech wrap Oct 08

Tech wrap Oct 8: iOS 18.1 dev beta 6, Samsung Galaxy A16, Sony Pulse, more

iOS 18

iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 is now available: What's new and eligible iPhones

Topics : Apple iOS Apple Apple icloud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon