Apple releases iOS 26.1 beta 3: What's new, eligible devices, how to update

Apple has reportedly released the third beta of iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models. According to a report from 9to5Mac, this beta introduces a refreshed logo for the Apple TV app as the company rebrands its streaming platform from Apple TV+ to simply Apple TV. Alongside the rebranding, the update adds new options for recording local audio using an external microphone and includes hints pointing to upcoming integrations of additional third-party AI models within Apple Intelligence, expanding beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
At the time of writing, iOS 26.1 beta 3 hasn’t yet reached iPhone users in India, indicating a phased rollout.
iOS 26.1 beta 3: What to expect
New Apple TV app icon
The latest beta introduces a redesigned Apple TV app icon. As noted by 9to5Mac, the new version swaps out the plain gray lettering for a splash of colour, reflecting Apple’s visual overhaul of the brand.
This comes shortly after Apple confirmed in a press release for F1: The Movie that “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.”
Local Capture in Settings
In the previous beta, Apple added controls for adjusting gain levels when recording local audio through a connected microphone. With iOS 26.1 beta 3, a new Local Capture section now appears under Settings > General. This menu allows users to choose where Local Capture files are saved and provides an option to include only audio in recordings.
Third-party AI integration underway
The latest beta also hints at Apple preparing to open its AI ecosystem to more third-party services. So far, Apple Intelligence has only integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but that could soon change.
As spotted by MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris, a system label in iOS 26.1 beta 3 has been changed from “Report a concern related to ChatGPT” to “Report a concern related to a Third Party.” This subtle but significant change suggests broader AI partnerships are on the way. While Apple hasn’t confirmed specific partners, services like Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity AI are among the likely candidates.
Improved third party accessory support
According to 9to5Mac, code references in the beta also point to enhanced compatibility with third-party smartwatches. A new Notification Forwarding feature could allow users to view iPhone notifications directly on supported non-Apple wearables.
Additional refinements include subtle UI adjustments to the “slide to stop” interface for alarms and timers, smoother animations within Control Center, and a new accessibility option called “Prefer Single-Touch Options.”
iOS 26.1 beta 3: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.1 public beta 3: How to install
- Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
- On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
- Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 26.1 Public Beta
- Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
- Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
- Installation will begin after download process