Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report

Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone, reportedly called Galaxy Z TriFold, could debut in October with a 10-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and triple-camera setup

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its first tri-fold smartphone later this month, and contrary to earlier reports, it won’t be limited to South Korea. According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung’s tri-fold device will also be released in international markets such as China, the UAE, and the US.
 
As per the report, Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone, which could be called Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to debut in October. This follows a report from The Verge suggesting that Samsung could host a special event on October 21, where it will unveil its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan. It’s possible that the company may introduce its tri-fold smartphone at the same event. 
 

Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy Z TriFold might feature a 10-inch OLED display that folds into three parts, along with a 6.5-inch cover display. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset rather than the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
 
The report also mentioned that recent Samsung patents suggest the device could use a three-battery setup, likely distributed across the three folding panels. The smartphone is also expected to support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, Samsung’s tri-folding smartphone could offer a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto camera, with up to 100x digital zoom—similar to what’s seen on the Galaxy S Ultra lineup.
Earlier this year, Android Authority reported that a tutorial video found in a beta version of One UI 8 may have revealed the possible design of Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold device. As per the report, the rear panel on the left is expected to house the camera module, resembling the current Galaxy Z Fold series. The center section may include an external cover display on the opposite side, while both hinges reportedly fold inward—similar to the Flex G prototype first showcased at CES 2022.
 
Interestingly, the device may feature asymmetrical hinge sizes, which could allow it to fold more neatly, as equally sized hinges might prevent a completely flat-folding design.

Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone: Expected specifications

Folding display: three-part 10-inch OLED display
Cover screen: 6.5-inch panel
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM: up to 16GB
Storage: up to 1TB
Rear camera: 200MP primary _ ultra-wide + telephoto
Battery: three-part battery, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

