Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini's Nano Banana expands to AI Mode, Lens: What can you do with it

Gemini's Nano Banana expands to AI Mode, Lens: What can you do with it

Google is reportedly rolling out Gemini's Nano Banana to AI Mode in Search and Lens, introducing a new Create tab, plus icon, and AI-powered image editing features

Nano Banana AI

Nano Banana AI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has reportedly begun integrating the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image generation model, also known as Nano Banana, into its AI Mode in Search and Google Lens. According to a report by 9to5Mac, within Google Search’s AI mode, a new plus icon now appears at the bottom-left of the prompt box, replacing the carousel of suggested prompts with a cleaner list view, the report added.

Gemini’s Nano Banana in AI Mode in Search

According to 9to5Google, with this new integration in AI Mode in Search, tapping the new plus icon reveals new creative options: Gallery, Camera, and Create Images, the latter marked with a banana emoji. When Business Standard attempted to verify this independently, the change was not visible.
 
 
According to the report, selecting Create Images changes the hint text to “Describe your image,” prompting users to either generate visuals from scratch or upload existing ones for AI-driven edits. Once complete, images can be downloaded or shared, each carrying a subtle Gemini watermark in the bottom-right corner, referencing Google’s AI branding.

Also Read

Google

Andhra govt signs Google deal for massive AI hub, 1GW data centre in Vizag

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Google to introduce verification tick for registered broking apps: Sebi WTM

Google

UK watchdog flags Google's dominance in search ads under new digital rules

Google's 'Try it On' feature

Now you can try on shoes virtually with Google Search's 'Try It On' feature

Google Search Live, AI Mode

Google rolls out Search Live in India: How is it different from Gemini Live

Gemini’s Nano Banana in Lens

Google Lens is also receiving an AI boost. According to 9to5Google, Lens now features a new Create tab focused on image generation. The interface tweaks include repositioned text labels under icons to allow more filters to appear side-by-side.
 
This new tab, marked by a banana emoji in the shutter button, will reportedly encourage users to capture, create, and share. Unlike other filters, Create opens directly to the front-facing camera for selfies, though a lens toggle remains available. After taking a photo, users are redirected to AI Mode’s prompt box where they can describe the desired transformation or style.

Google rolls out Search Live in India

In related news, Google recently began introducing its AI-driven conversational search feature, Search Live, in India, expanding its availability beyond the US. The tool supports both English and Hindi and allows users to obtain context-sensitive information from the web through real-time voice interactions with Gemini AI.

More From This Section

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore

GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

OPPO Find X9 series

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to be launched in November

Spotify in ChatGPT

You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Tech News Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon