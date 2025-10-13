Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Windows 10 support expires on October 14: What it means for users

Microsoft Windows 10 support expires on October 14: What it means for users

Windows 10 support ends tomorrow, but users can continue with critical updates via ESU. Microsoft recommends switching to Windows 11 for enhanced features and security

Windows 10 gets new Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft will be ending support for the Windows 10 operating system on October 14. After tomorrow, all systems running Windows 10 will stop receiving security patches, bug fixes, or any other official support. In simpler words, this means that the system itself will not be maintained or improved further. Despite official support ending for Windows 10 tomorrow, PCs running it will continue to receive certain critical updates until 2028.
 
As detailed in a Microsoft blog post, Windows 10 users will continue to receive updates for Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, and Extended Security Updates even after official support for the operating system ends.
 

What does this mean for users

While Windows 10 PCs will remain functional, they will gradually become more susceptible to emerging security threats. Microsoft will discontinue security patches, feature updates, and technical support for all editions — including Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education — after October 14, 2025.

Also Read

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

EY, Microsoft launch free 'AI Skills Passport' to train India's youth

Microsoft Copilot in OneDrive

Microsoft Copilot coming to OneDrive web and mobile app: Check new features

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft and Anthropic in advisory roles

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sectorpremium

Copilot

Harvard medical school licenses health content to Microsoft for Copilot AI

 
Once updates stop, unpatched vulnerabilities could be exploited, app compatibility may decline, and system reliability could deteriorate. To address this, Microsoft is offering an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for eligible devices, providing critical patches beyond the support deadline.
 
Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, and Outlook will continue to receive security updates until October 10, 2028, with feature enhancements available until August 2026. Meanwhile, Microsoft Defender Antivirus will keep receiving security intelligence updates through October 2028 to protect users from newly identified malware and other threats.
 
Even though Defender keeps getting new virus definitions, it can only detect known malicious files or behaviours. However, if a hacker discovers a new exploit in Windows 10’s kernel, networking, or system services — and Microsoft isn’t patching the OS anymore — Defender can’t fix that.

What users should do next

Although essential protections will continue, Microsoft strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11 to benefit from improved performance, enhanced security, and new AI-driven tools such as Copilot.
 
To verify whether your PC meets the requirements for Windows 11, navigate to:
  • Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update
Alternatively, users may use the PC Health Check app available from Microsoft.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Nano Banana AI

Gemini's Nano Banana expands to AI Mode, Lens: What can you do with it

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore

GoodScore raises $13 mn from Peak XV to expand AI credit platform

Topics : Microsoft Windows 10 Microsoft Window

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon