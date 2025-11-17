Monday, November 17, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may debut with Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may debut with Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with the S26 lineup in January 2026, featuring a redesigned look, new case design, and smart head-gesture controls

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — in January 2026, alongside the upcoming Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, the new earbuds have appeared in the latest One UI 8.5 beta update, hinting at a refreshed design, updated case layout, and new features. Animations within the firmware are said to offer the clearest indication yet of what Samsung is preparing for its next set of premium earbuds.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: What to expect

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to introduce a redesigned look, stepping away from the sharper, triangular aesthetic of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Based on One UI 8.5 beta animations, Samsung appears to be adopting a flatter stem design while retaining pinch controls. The light bar on the stem — a signature element on the Buds 3 Pro — is not present in these animations, pointing toward a cleaner, more minimal finish.
 
 
The in-ear tips also appear to have been refined for a more ergonomic fit. The charging case is receiving one of the larger changes: instead of placing the earbuds vertically inside, Samsung is shifting to a layout where the Buds 4 Pro sits flat in the case. This is a more conventional approach and aligns with the design direction of several other premium wireless earbuds.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut in Jan 2026 with Qi2 charging: Report

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details

Samsung Galaxy TriFold showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea ( Source: Dailian)

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may see global launch this year: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026: What to expect

Tech Wrap October 31

Tech Wrap Oct 31: Samsung Wallet update, Resident Evil Requiem, Probuds N33

While details on the standard Galaxy Buds 4 remain limited, the Buds 4 Pro redesign may carry over to the base model as well, similar to Samsung’s Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro strategy. Internally, the two models reportedly carry the codenames “Handel” (Buds 4) and “Bach” (Buds 4 Pro).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Expected features

One UI 8.5 beta reference also points to a new hands-free control option for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro called “Head Gestures.” Similar capabilities exist in limited form on select Sony and Google earbuds, but Samsung seems to be expanding the idea significantly.
 
According to Android Authority, Head Gestures will allow users to:
  • Respond to calls or notifications by nodding or shaking their head
  • Hear notifications aloud or stop them mid-reading
  • Dismiss alarms, timers, Calendar alerts, and Reminders
  • Answer yes/no questions or wrap up conversations with an AI assistant
  • Access hands-free controls in situations where touch or voice input is difficult
Several animations in One UI 8.5 also reference additional features Samsung is preparing for the Buds 4 Pro— many of which continue from the Buds 3 Pro lineup:
  • 360-degree audio recording
  • Adaptive Noise Control
  • Find My Phone support

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Nothing Phone 3a Lite to be launched in India on Nov 29: What to expect

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may show Facebook, Instagram usernames on unknown numbers search

Vivo X300 Pro with Photography Kit

Vivo X300 series to be launched in India on December 2: What to expect

YouTube Music's new AI hosts feature is being tested

Soon, YouTube Music will let you search songs within playlists: Details

Apple

iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline

Topics : Technology News Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Earbuds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon