Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones

Following the preview of F1: The Movie at its WWDC25 keynote, Apple has released a first-of-its-kind haptic movie trailer on the Apple TV+ app. The trailer stands out for offering synchronised haptic feedback when played on a compatible iPhone.
For the uninitiated, F1: The Movie, featuring Brad Pitt, is being co-distributed by Apple Original Films, the company's in-house film production division.
F1 The Movie haptic trailer: Details
The two-minute trailer incorporates haptic feedback that responds to the on-screen action. For example, when an F1 car is shown in motion, the iPhone vibrates in sync—subtle vibrations occur during pit stops, such as when tyres are changed, while more intense feedback is triggered during high-speed racing or crash scenes. There’s even light feedback when a driver’s seatbelt is fastened. Apple refers to this concept as a “haptic trailer.”
This kind of feedback is based on “haptics”—a tactile technology that simulates the sensation of touch using hardware components, typically a haptic motor that generates vibrations on demand.
Haptic feedback has been a staple on iPhones for years. It’s felt when long-pressing app icons to rearrange them, adjusting volume levels, or interacting with controls in the Control Centre—all powered by the Taptic Engine. However, this marks the first time Apple has applied the technology to enhance a movie trailer, using it as an immersive promotional tool.
How to watch the ‘F1: The Movie’ haptic trailer
- Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.
- Open the Apple TV+ app and look for the F1 haptic trailer on the home screen.
- Tap the poster and begin playback to experience the haptic-enhanced trailer.