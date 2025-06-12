Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones

Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones

Apple's new haptic trailer for F1 The Movie syncs force feedback with on-screen action, available now on iPhones via the Apple TV+ app

F1: The Movie on Apple TV+

F1: The Movie on Apple TV+

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the preview of F1: The Movie at its WWDC25 keynote, Apple has released a first-of-its-kind haptic movie trailer on the Apple TV+ app. The trailer stands out for offering synchronised haptic feedback when played on a compatible iPhone.
 
For the uninitiated, F1: The Movie, featuring Brad Pitt, is being co-distributed by Apple Original Films, the company's in-house film production division.

F1 The Movie haptic trailer: Details

The two-minute trailer incorporates haptic feedback that responds to the on-screen action. For example, when an F1 car is shown in motion, the iPhone vibrates in sync—subtle vibrations occur during pit stops, such as when tyres are changed, while more intense feedback is triggered during high-speed racing or crash scenes. There’s even light feedback when a driver’s seatbelt is fastened. Apple refers to this concept as a “haptic trailer.”
 

Also Read

PremiumSamsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung assembled more mobile phones in India than Apple last year

iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2

These iPhones, iPads, MacBooks are ineligible for OS 26 update: Check list

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Image: Apple)

Apple iOS 26 drops easter egg for AirPods Pro 3 launch: What to expect

apple, apple logo

Apple unveils iOS redesign amid AI delays, investor worries, trade woes

Tech Wrap June 10

Tech Wrap June 10: WWDC 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Edge 60

This kind of feedback is based on “haptics”—a tactile technology that simulates the sensation of touch using hardware components, typically a haptic motor that generates vibrations on demand.
 
Haptic feedback has been a staple on iPhones for years. It’s felt when long-pressing app icons to rearrange them, adjusting volume levels, or interacting with controls in the Control Centre—all powered by the Taptic Engine. However, this marks the first time Apple has applied the technology to enhance a movie trailer, using it as an immersive promotional tool. 

How to watch the ‘F1: The Movie’ haptic trailer

  • Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.
  • Open the Apple TV+ app and look for the F1 haptic trailer on the home screen.
  • Tap the poster and begin playback to experience the haptic-enhanced trailer.

More From This Section

Ali Ghodsi, Databricks CEO, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO

India's digital infrastructure development 'game-changer': Databricks CEO

Private Processing for WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

Video editing styles in Meta AI

Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

OpenAi

OpenAI eyes India, Saudi, UAE backing in $40 billion AI funding round

Topics : Apple Apple TV Formula One

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon