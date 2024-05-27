Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 where it will be unveiling its next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads and Macbooks. While Apple is expected to incorporate artificial intelligence features within its platforms, Bloomberg has reported that the US-based technology giant’s inaugural AI features won’t be as impressive as rival offerings, but it is betting on its massive customer base to give it an edge.

As per the reports, Apple will largely focus on AI tools that will assist users in their daily lives and will be focused on practicality. Additionally, contrary to previous reports, Apple would take up a hybrid model for offering AI features to customers. This essentially means that select features would run entirely on-device, but there would also be AI features that would be processed on the cloud.

The report stated that on-device AI workloads will be handled by Apple Silicon that have been “released in the last year or so.” This suggests that AI features with the new iOS version would work entirely on cloud for older generation iPhones, if Apple plans to release them for older generation models.

While Apple is planning to bring AI features across platforms, it would likely debut them with iOS 18 for iPhones.

iOS 18: AI integration within core services

As per the report, Apple is working on several new AI features such as capability to transcribe voice memos, edit images within Photos with AI, faster web search in Safari, and AI suggested replies in emails and messages.

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri is also expected to get AI treatment. According to the report, the improved version of Siri will be powered by Apple’s own large language model (LLM) for more natural-sounding conversations. The new AI-powered Siri will likely come to Apple Watch too.

iOS 18: Smart Recaps

Apple is reportedly working on a feature called “Smart Recaps”, which would use AI generated summaries for missed notifications, individual text messages, conversations, web pages, news articles, documents and other formats of data and media. However, it is yet to be seen if this feature works offline using on-device processing.

iOS 18: AI emojis

Another feature that Apple is likely working on is generative AI-powered emojis. As per the report, the AI model behind the feature will use what the user is typing while messaging as an input prompt and generate custom emojis in real time. The AI generated emojis will be unique and will be completely different from the catalogue of emojis that Apple already offers.

iOS 18: AI chatbot

According to Bloomberg’s report, Apple is not planning to introduce its own ChatGPT or Gemini-like AI chatbot at the WWDC 2024. However, it will offer it through partnership with those who have mastered it. Reportedly, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate its ChatGPT AI chatbot within iOS 18 to compete with the likes of Samsung and Google in the AI smartphone market. However, Apple may not limit itself to partnering with just one company and strikes deals with others as well to offer AI services on a case-by-case basis.

iOS 18: Homescreen improvements

Apple may allow users to customise their app icons on the iPhone’s home screen. It will essentially allow users to select a specific colour for an app icon and will allow it to be placed anywhere on the screen. Using this, iPhone users can create a custom template for themselves such as customising all social media app icons in one particular colour