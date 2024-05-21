Apple's next-generation iPhone SE could carry new design, higher price tag

Apple could hike the price of the next-generation iPhone SE over the current generation model. Consumer technology news platform 9To5Mac has reported that Apple could increase the price of the next generation model by up to 10 per cent in the US. Reportedly, Apple has been working on a revamped iPhone SE model based on the iPhone 14 chassis and is anticipated to arrive in 2025.

According to the report, the 10 per cent hike in the launch price of the iPhone SE fourth-generation could see it launch at $469. This is in line with earlier reports stating that the next generation iPhone SE would launch under the $500 mark. It is also entirely possible that Apple launches the next iPhone SE model at $429, same as the current generation model.

iPhone SE fourth-generation: What to expect

As per media reports, the next-generation iPhone SE could sport a 6.1-inch display with a notch design, incorporating the front facing camera and Face ID sensors similar to iPhone 14. This will be a major shift from the current model which features a home button with TouchID and a 4.7-inch display.

The iPhone SE fourth-generation model is expected to get a flat frame design, similar to the iPhone 15 series, and glossy back panel with a single camera setup. The iPhone 15 inspiration does not end with the flat frame design as the fourth-generation iPhone SE model could get some of the functionalities from the most recent iPhone series as well. It would likely feature a USB Type-C port, which debuted on the iPhones 15 series. There are also reports stating that the redesigned iPhone SE model could get an “Action Button” instead of the “Mute Switch”, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max model.