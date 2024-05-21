Microsoft prepares Windows as AI platform, powered by ARM chips: Details

Microsoft is going all in on artificial intelligence by making its Windows operating system (OS) ready for AI with the new Copilot+ platform, powered by ARM architecture-based chips. Microsoft is calling Copilot+ PCs the fastest and most intelligent Windows devices, which leverages the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on the supported ARM chips for handling AI workloads.

Announcing the new features and tools for Windows, Microsoft said that most of the apps that people use have native Arm versions available. And for those that are not designed to run on ARM architecture, Microsoft has integrated a new “Prism” emulator within the operating system to make the apps compatible on Arm PCs. The company said that emulated apps on PCs running the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip offer twice the speed as any previous generation Windows Arm device running Windows 11 OS.





Also Read: Microsoft debuts Copilot Plus PCs with Surface Pro, Laptop launch: Details This is also the first time Microsoft has announced features exclusive to Arm-based devices running its Windows platform. This is mainly because the ARM-based Qualcomm X-series chips have a dedicated NPU capable of running on-device AI operations that some of Microsoft's new features for Windows require.

Microsoft said that the devices based on its Copilot+ PCs platform makes a foundation for “chip-to-cloud solution” with small scaled AI models running locally on-device while AI tools based on large language models (LLMs) are offered to customers through cloud services such as Microsoft Azure.

Here are some of the features that are coming to Windows on Copilot+ PCs:

Recall

The new Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs works like a photographic memory, allowing the user to access anything they have seen or done on the PC. The feature presents a timeline across any app, website, document and more, which the user can scroll and find what they were looking for. Additionally, users can input a text describing what they are searching for and the Recall feature will present a relevant snapshot from that timeline. Users can also delete a particular snapshot or adjust the range of timeline.

The Recall features utilises the “personal semantic index”, which Microsoft said is built and stored entirely on the device itself, ensuring privacy for users. Recall is an opt-in feature, which can be enabled/disabled from Windows settings.

Recall on Copilot+ PCs

Cocreate with AI

Utilising the NPU on the Copilot+ PCs and the small language models (SLM) running on-device, Microsoft allows Windows users to generate images and graphics using text prompt on Windows apps such as Paint and Photos. These are part of Microsoft’s Image Creator feature, powered by AI.

The integrated feature on Paint is called “Cocreator” and users can utilise it to refine, edit and adjust their work with text prompt. On the Photos app, the feature is called Restyle image, which the company said will allow users to “reimagine personal photos with a new style combining image generation and photo editing.” It contains pre-set styles such as Cyberpunk or Claymation and also allows users to make an entirely new style using generative AI.

Restyle Image on Windows

Creative apps

Microsoft said that it has partnered with select developers to bring support for many creative apps from the likes of Adobe and more to the ARM-based platform. While Adobe apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom and Express will be supported out-of-the-box on Copilot+ PCs, more apps like Illustrator and Premiere Pro will join the suit later.

Other creative apps that will be supported on the new platform includes DaVinci Resolve Studio, CapCut, Cephable, LiquidText, djay Pro, and more.

Live Captions and real-time translation

Leveraging the dedicated NPU and on-device AI, Windows on Copilot+ PCs gets Live captions feature to translate more than 40 languages into English in real-time for live video calls, recording, and even streamed content such as videos.