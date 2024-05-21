ASUS launches Vivobook S series laptops with OLED displays: Price, specs

Taiwanese PC maker ASUS on May 21 launched in India the Vivobook S series. The series comprises three consumer laptops – VivoBook S 14, Vivobook S 15, and Vivobook S 16. All three laptops in the series boast OLED displays. Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H with Intel ARC graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU powers the Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S 16 models, and the Vivobook S 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS. The ASUS Vivobook S series laptops will be available online on ASUS e-shop and Flipkart and at select retail stores from Rs 89,990 onwards.

ASUS Vivobook S 16

The ASUS Vivobook S 16 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H and boasts Intel EVO certification. It is offered in up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCle b4.0 SSD storage configuration. The Vivobook sports a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display of a 120 Hz refresh rate, stretched in a 16:10 aspect ratio. ASUS said the display offers 600 nits as peak brightness and comes with VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification.

Additional features include ASUS AI-sense Camera, 3D noise reduction and automatic framing. The device features ASUS Ergosense keyboard with personalised RGB backlighting option and an array of ports. Accompanied by a dedicated Copilot key, ASUS said, the device allows access of Windows AI-powered tools with a single press in applications like Microsoft 365, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook.

Priced at Rs 102,990 onwards, the ASUS Vivobook S16 will be available online on ASUS e-shop and Amazon India. It will also be available at ASUS exclusive stores and select retail channels.

ASUS Vivobook S 15

Weighing about 1.5 Kg, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor-185H. The Vivobook S 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 16:9 aspect ratio display with peak brightness of 600 nits certified by VESA for DisplayHDR 500. Other features include military grade durability, dedicated Copilot key, Windows Hello face login support, and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Protection.

The Vivobook S 15 is priced at Rs 96,990 onwards. It will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and ASUS e-shop.

ASUS Vivobook S 14

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and built to military- grade MIL- STD-819H standards. It comes with ASUS Lumina OLED display, ergonomic keyboard, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and HDMI 2.1 and ASUS Ai-Sense camera. It boasts an audio system tuned by Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos certified.

The Vivobook S 14 will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart and ASUS e-shop at 89,990 onwards.