close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple's satellite SOS feature now available in Australia, New Zealand

Apple on Monday announced that its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in Australia and New Zealand

IANS New Delhi
Apple Inc, Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple on Monday announced that its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Available on all iPhone 14 models, the technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while travelling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite, the company said in a statement.

"Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency," said Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland.

With Emergency SOS via satellite, if a user is not able to reach emergency services because no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is available, an easy-to-use interface appears on iPhone to get the user help utilising a satellite connection.

The service will be included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Also Read

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite now available in 6 more countries

Fifa World Cup Highlights: Portugal, Brazil win as Uruguay draw vs Korea

Fifa WC POR vs SUI Highlights: Ramos' hattrick leads Portugal to 6-1 win

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Uber adds rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite require iOS 16.4 or later.

The satellite connection on the iPhone 14 lineup also works with other safety features available on iPhone and Apple Watch, including Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

Australia and New Zealand join Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, and the US, where Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are currently available.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Technology

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime
2 min read

OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

Oppo
2 min read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

cloud computing, technology, AI, artificial intelligence
2 min read

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read
Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon