Fifa World Cup, POR vs SUI Live Score: Ramos, Pepe score; Portugal 2-0 up
Fifa World Cup, Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16, Live Score and Updates: After a surprise win by Morocco over Spain, Switzerland would fancy themselves against Portugal to cause another upset
Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Cristiano Ronaldo does not feature in Starting 11 as Portugal take on Switzerland in Round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar Live. Photo:@selecaoportugal
Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score, Fifa World Cup Round of 16
The Preview
The Swiss would be upbeat after a Moroccan victory over Spain in the last game of the night. They would like to inspiration from the same game and go all out against Spain’s neighbour Portugal. This is the last match of the Round of 16 and both the teams are equally matched, except for the fact that Portugal have a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in their team.
Also Read: Fifa WC Highlights: Morocoo beat Spain on penalties, enter last 8 1st time
Also Read: Fifa WC Highlights: Morocoo beat Spain on penalties, enter last 8 1st time
Portugal, who were beaten by South Korea in their last game would be wary of the Swiss attack which was in its full prime against Serbia in their last game. In fact, Serbia beat Portugal during the World Cup qualifiers and were beaten comprehensively by Switzerland in this World Cup.
By this logic, the Swiss cannot be taken lightly at all by Portugal. The likes of Joao Cancelo, Ronaldo, Pepe and young Rafael Leao alongside Bruno Fernandes have to be on their toes and on the lookout for the likes of Granit Xhaka, Xhedran Shaquiri and Breel Embolo who have troubled Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia a lot during the group stages of the game.
Portugal Starting 11
Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.
Formation: 4-3-3
Switzerland Starting 11
Sommer; Fernandes, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Fifa World Cup Round of 16 POR vs SUI Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More