close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

The vanilla edition in the ROG Phone 7 series is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage at Rs 74,999. Its Ultimate edition is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage at Rs 99,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asus ROG Phone 7 series

Asus ROG Phone 7 series

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Launched in April, the ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones from Asus are now available for purchase in India at Vijay Sales. The ROG Phone 7 series is offered in two variants – ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.  The vanilla edition in the series is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage at Rs 74,999. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate edition is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage at Rs 99,999. Both the variants are available for purchase at Vijay Sales – retail stores and e-commerce platform.

Asus ROG Phone 7: Specifications

The ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired with Asus GameCool 7 cooling system for thermals. The smartphones sport identical 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, 23ms touch latency, and peak brightness of up to 1500 nits.

Imaging is covered by a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor (Sony IMX766) on the back with industry-leading features such as electric image stabilisation, 8K resolution video recording, and HDR10 video. The phone has a 32MP front camera with support for 4K resolution videos, EIS, and photos.

The vanilla model in the series comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, whereas the Ultimate model is offered with 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. Irrespective of the model, the RAM is LPDDR5x and the storage is UFS 4.0.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series supports the Armoury Crate game control-center, AirTrigger Ultrasonic buttons, and 10 motion control gestures for game control.

Also Read

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

Asus launches enterprise-centric laptops in ExpertBook series: Details here

Year in review 2022: Asus ROG Phone 6 to Xiaomi 12 Pro, best gaming phones

Google launches Pixel 7a phone, sale with launch offers starts on Flipkart

Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

The smartphones in the series boast 7-magnet symmetrical stereo loudspeakers powered by Dirac Audio, 6000mAh split battery design with battery life-extending modes such as scheduled charging and steady charging, and more.

Topics : Asus ASUS ROG gaming phone Gaming smartphones

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

WhatsApp tests 'edit button' for sent messages in beta: Here's how it works

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
2 min read

Meta patches Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Facebook
2 min read

Google Android 14: What's new, rollout timeline, beta eligible smartphones

Google Android 14: What’s new, rollout timeline, beta eligible smartphones
3 min read
Premium

Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

PuBG
5 min read
Premium

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
2 min read
Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon