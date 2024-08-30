OpenAI's ChatGPT growth continues: 200 million weekly users and counting

AI research and deployment company OpenAI announced on Thursday that its chatbot, ChatGPT, now boasts over 200 million weekly active users, a figure that has doubled since the same time last year.

Launched in 2022, ChatGPT is designed to produce human-like responses based on user inputs. Chief Executive of OpenAI Sam Altman previously reported in November that the chatbot had reached 100 million weekly active users.

OpenAI also revealed that 92 per cent of Fortune 500 companies are now using its products. Additionally, usage of its automated Application Programming Interface (API), which facilitates communication between software programmes, has also doubled since the introduction of ChatGPT-4o mini in July.

The GPT-4o mini model is a smaller, more cost-effective AI designed to reduce both costs and energy consumption, thus making OpenAI’s technology accessible to a wider range of customers.

ChatGPT has boosted the popularity of AI, contributing to a rapid increase in the valuation of OpenAI, which is based in San Francisco.

Separately, both OpenAI and another AI startup, Anthropic, have entered into agreements with the US government for the research, testing, and evaluation of their AI models, according to the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute.

Apple to invest in OpenAI

Apple and Nvidia are in discussions to invest in OpenAI as part of a new funding round that could value the company at over $100 billion. Microsoft, an existing backer of OpenAI, is also expected to participate in the investment.

OpenAI has grown more crucial to Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy, with the iPhone maker introducing the AI firm’s chatbot, ChatGPT, to Apple devices in June under the ‘Apple Intelligence’ initiative.

It was also reported that Apple would take on an observer role on OpenAI’s board.

The company, led by Sam Altman, was reportedly valued at $80 billion in February following a deal in which it sold existing shares through a tender offer orchestrated by Thrive Capital.