Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI's ChatGPT growth continues: 200 million weekly users and counting

OpenAI's ChatGPT growth continues: 200 million weekly users and counting

OpenAI revealed that 92 per cent of Fortune 500 companies use its products, and usage of its API has doubled since ChatGPT-4o mini launched in July

ChatGPT

Photo: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AI research and deployment company OpenAI announced on Thursday that its chatbot, ChatGPT, now boasts over 200 million weekly active users, a figure that has doubled since the same time last year.

Launched in 2022, ChatGPT is designed to produce human-like responses based on user inputs. Chief Executive of OpenAI Sam Altman previously reported in November that the chatbot had reached 100 million weekly active users.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OpenAI also revealed that 92 per cent of Fortune 500 companies are now using its products. Additionally, usage of its automated Application Programming Interface (API), which facilitates communication between software programmes, has also doubled since the introduction of ChatGPT-4o mini in July.

The GPT-4o mini model is a smaller, more cost-effective AI designed to reduce both costs and energy consumption, thus making OpenAI’s technology accessible to a wider range of customers.

ChatGPT has boosted the popularity of AI, contributing to a rapid increase in the valuation of OpenAI, which is based in San Francisco.

Separately, both OpenAI and another AI startup, Anthropic, have entered into agreements with the US government for the research, testing, and evaluation of their AI models, according to the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute.

More From This Section

Uber

Uber CEO says growth in South Korea promising despite 'underdog' status

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk, Tesla beat suit over promoting Dogecoin 'pyramid scheme'

NASA, Starliner, SpaceX, rocket

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner capsule could return by late next week: Nasa

AI, Artificial Intelligence

India among critical tech leaders, behind only US and China in AI

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Cybersecurity issues biggest concern for MFs: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath


Apple to invest in OpenAI

Apple and Nvidia are in discussions to invest in OpenAI as part of a new funding round that could value the company at over $100 billion. Microsoft, an existing backer of OpenAI, is also expected to participate in the investment.

OpenAI has grown more crucial to Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy, with the iPhone maker introducing the AI firm’s chatbot, ChatGPT, to Apple devices in June under the ‘Apple Intelligence’ initiative.

It was also reported that Apple would take on an observer role on OpenAI’s board.

The company, led by Sam Altman, was reportedly valued at $80 billion in February following a deal in which it sold existing shares through a tender offer orchestrated by Thrive Capital.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple to invest in OpenAI as ChatGPT integrates into iOS, Nvidia to join

OpenAI

OpenAI, Anthropic agree to work with US institute on upcoming safety test

OpenAI

OpenAI nears funding round at over $100 bn valuation led by Thrive Capital

Open AI

OpenAI to allow corporates to customise its most powerful AI model

google, google logo

'Work from home' culture hindered Google's ability to innovate: Ex-CEO

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT BS Web Reports Microsoft Apple Nvidia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon