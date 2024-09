The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology’s expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to rise to $22 billion, according to a Nasscom-EY report. As many as 70 per cent of companies spend more than 20 per cent of IT budgets on digital and emerging technologies. The report surveyed 500 companies in various sectors.