Apple to boost iPhone security with 'Stolen Device Protection' feature

The 'Stolen Device Protection' feature is expected to roll out for eligible iPhone models with the iOS 17.3 update

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

Representative Image: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Apple has added a new “Stolen Device Protection” option for iPhones in iOS 17.3 beta version. The security feature adds a layer of extra protection. When enabled, the iPhone is unlocked only when both passcode input and Face ID authentication requirements are met. If a user opts in to use the feature, saved password in iCloud Keychain, factory reset option, saved payment methods, and option for “Lost Mode” will be hidden behind the biometric lock.
For performing other sensitive actions such as changing Apple ID password, changing iPhone passcode, or turning off Find My, the new feature will require Face ID authentication and will wait for an hour to repeat the process if the iPhone is not near the location that the user frequently visits.
“iPhone data encryption has long led the industry, and a thief can’t access data on a stolen iPhone without knowing the user’s passcode,” Apple spokesperson Scott Radcliffe said in a statement to The Verge. “In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, Stolen Device Protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection.”
The Wall Street Journal report that described how a thief would spy and befriend victims to obtain their iPhone passcode has likely triggered the addition of “Stolen Device Protection” by Apple.
This feature is currently under testing on iOS version 17.3 beta and is available to select users. The “Stolen Device Protection” feature is expected to roll out for eligible iPhone models with the next major iOS update in the coming months.

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

