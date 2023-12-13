Sensex (-0.54%)
WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send disappearing voice messages that could only be viewed once by the receiver

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

ANI Internet
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 06:55 AM IST
WhatsApp has now rolled out a feature through which you can pin chats within one-on-one and group conversations. With pinned messages, users can easily highlight important messages in group or 1
All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted.To 'pin' a message, users can long press on the message, and select 'pin' from the context menu. A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.
7 Days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 06:55 AM IST

