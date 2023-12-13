Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta has announced an early access program for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses customers to try out new features and provide feedback. The American technology giant has started rolling out new experimental AI-powered features to customers who have opted in to the program. The testing program is only available for users in the US. However, the features are expected to roll out globally after the testing is completed.

Meta has added new ‘Look and Ask’ capabilities to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that allows it to observe and understand the surroundings using the built-in cameras. With this feature, users can ask Meta AI to describe an object in front of them and give suggestions based on visual inputs. The smart glasses can understand text from signboards and other visuals to provide live translations to users.

The Look and Ask feature allows the user to say “Hey Meta, look and…” to ask the glasses questions about the surroundings.

Users can also ask questions based on pictures that have been taken by the smart glasses by saying “Hey Meta…” within 15 seconds of capturing the image. Ray-Ban Meta mart glasses can click a photo, either by voice or by using the capture button.

When Meta AI is prompted with queries about the surrounding visuals, the glasses clicks and sends a picture to Meta’s cloud to be processed with AI. After processing, Meta AI delivers an audio response on the glasses. It lets users review their request, the image, and the response from the ‘Your requests’ section.