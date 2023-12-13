Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on its next -generation Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds with on-device AI capabilities. A report by Android Central, citing South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, stated that Samsung is planning on integrating real-time language translation and various other AI functions into Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

A similar feature is available on Google’s Pixel Buds in the form of Live Translate. However, Pixel Buds requires an active internet connection to carry out AI-powered tasks. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to carry out computing offline. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to include real-time translations for in-person conversations.





The South Korean electronic maker is expected to unveil its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with offline AI capabilities in the second half of 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung is working on AI-features similar to the Google Pixel 8 series for its Galaxy series smartphone that would be rolled out with the upcoming One UI update.





Among the new features would be a new tool to generate wallpaper using AI using combinations of keywords. Another generative AI feature that is expected on the upcoming Samsung smartphones is the ability to relocate objects in an image and expand a picture beyond its actual borders. The Samsung Notes app would also be treated with AI for the ability to auto-format big paragraphs and generate summary for the same when prompted.

Samsung has already confirmed that its next flagship series will be featuring a real-time language translation feature for voice calls. Samsung said the AI Live Translate Call feature would soon give users with the Galaxy AI-phone a personal translator whenever they need it. It would be integrated into the native call feature, therefore, iron out the hassle of having to use third-party apps.