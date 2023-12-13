Sensex (-0.48%)
69219.80 -331.23
Nifty (-0.42%)
20819.15 -87.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.15%)
6763.85 + 9.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.10%)
44511.10 -44.65
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
46922.15 -175.40
Heatmap

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would likely include real-time translations for in-person conversations among its core AI features

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly working on its next -generation Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds with on-device AI capabilities. A report by Android Central, citing South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, stated that Samsung is planning on integrating real-time language translation and various other AI functions into Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

A similar feature is available on Google’s Pixel Buds in the form of Live Translate. However, Pixel Buds requires an active internet connection to carry out AI-powered tasks. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to carry out computing offline. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to include real-time translations for in-person conversations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The South Korean electronic maker is expected to unveil its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with offline AI capabilities in the second half of 2024.

ALSO READ: iQOO 12 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen3 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung is working on AI-features similar to the Google Pixel 8 series for its Galaxy series smartphone that would be rolled out with the upcoming One UI update.

Among the new features would be a new tool to generate wallpaper using AI using combinations of keywords. Another generative AI feature that is expected on the upcoming Samsung smartphones is the ability to relocate objects in an image and expand a picture beyond its actual borders. The Samsung Notes app would also be treated with AI for the ability to auto-format big paragraphs and generate summary for the same when prompted.

ALSO READ: ASUS launches Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India: Know price, specs, and more

Samsung has already confirmed that its next flagship series will be featuring a real-time language translation feature for voice calls. Samsung said the AI Live Translate Call feature would soon give users with the Galaxy AI-phone a personal translator whenever they need it. It would be integrated into the native call feature, therefore, iron out the hassle of having to use third-party apps.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r review: Dolby Atmos-powered wireless earbuds on budget

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro review: No-frills but capable earbuds on budget

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

GPAI summit: PM Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI

Explained: Epic Games' win against tech giant Google in US Federal Court

Google to bring Samsung Secure Folder-like 'Private Space' with Android 15

Google maintained monopoly by engaging in anticompetitive conduct: US Court

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Electronics artifical intelligence Wireless Earphones

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon