Apple to rollout iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 on Sept 18: Details here

Apple on Tuesday announced that it would rollout platform updates to supported iPhones, iPads, and Watch Series on September 18. These updates include the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. The related platform updates will be available out of the box on the newly launched iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9, and Watch UItra 2. Below are the the details:

iOS 17: What’s new, supported models, and more

The iOS 17 would bring updates related to iMessage, FaceTime, and widgets. Besides, it would enable new functions such as option to setup contact posters, leave voicemails in FaceTime, and set-up interactive widgets. StandBy mode has also been added to the feature list. Part of always-on display, Standby mode would show a custom smart display when the device is placed horizontally on a charger.

The iPhone 15 series will boot iOS 17 out of the box. Other iPhones include iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (second-gen or later), and later.

iPadOS17

iPadOS 17 to bring features like improved lock screen customisation, interactive widgets, a new health app specially developed for iPad, and an enhanced stage manager. Other changes include a new journal app and new wake up voice command for Siri -- just say “Siri”. This software will be available for 6th Gen regular iPad, 5th Gen iPad mini, 3rd Gen iPad Air, and 2nd Gen iPad Pro including iPad Pro 2017 and later.

WatchOS10

WatchOS 10 will have a refreshed design for multiple apps, including home, Maps, iMessage, and more. It will introduce two new watch faces: Palette and Snoopy. While the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will boot watchOS 10 out of the box, it will be available for upgrade on the Watch Series 4, Series 5, Watch SE, Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, and Watch Ultra on September 18