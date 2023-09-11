Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.57%)
66976.58 + 377.67
Nifty (0.60%)
19939.30 + 119.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.53%)
6004.50 + 90.60
Nifty Midcap (0.93%)
41359.30 + 381.55
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
45380.15 + 223.75
Heatmap

Apple Watch 9 to bring U2 chip, more accurate sensors, and more: Report

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his report said that the upgrades on the new Apple Watch lineup will be more focused on speed, efficiency and accuracy

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to unveil at the "Wonderlust" event on 12 September

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple would upgrade its Watch Series line with new chips and sensors on September 12, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Watch Series 9, which Apple is expected to unveil at the "Wonderlust" event, would get its fourth-generation optical heart rate sensor. Besides, it would get a new U2 chip for ultra-wideband connectivity. This chip is said to improve Apple Watch’s location tracking capabilities. Gurman in his report on Bloomberg said that the upgrades on the new Apple Watch lineup will be more focused on speed, efficiency and accuracy.

According to Gurman, the U2 chip would debut in the Watch Series 9 and second generation Watch Ultra. It is also expected to be used in the iPhone 15 series. The Watch series 9 is said to have a stainless-steel body with 3D printed casing. The report also suggests that the Apple Watch Ultra will get a new Black colour option, which would be manufactured using more recycled materials.

While the Watch Series updates seem incremental, the biggest updates at the September 12 event are expected for the iPhone 15 models. With Apple likely launching four iPhone models, including the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models as well as the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is expected that these new iPhones will get power delivery through USB-C port.

According to an article on The Verge, both premium models will come with USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 and the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will support USB 2.0. While the entire lineup of the iPhone 15 series is expected to get the Dynamic Island, the Pro models might also get the titanium frame with thinner bezels around the display. New camera sensors and colour coded cables are likely to be included in the package.

Also Read

Locally made iPhone 15 to go on sale in India soon after Sept 12 launch

Apple 'Wonderlust' event on Sep 12: What to expect besides iPhone 15 series

LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more

Apple reportedly working on gen-AI like features in Siri: Details here

Minor upgrades for Watch 9 as Apple set to revamp lineup next year: Report

Meta's WhatsApp tests cross platform messaging in Android beta: Details

China's Ant Group unveils finance-specific AI model as race heats up

Google offers glimpse of Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro ahead of October event

ChatGPT traffic experiences decline for third consecutive month: Report

YouTube Playables: Everything about Google's upcoming online gaming service

Topics : Apple Watch Apple Apple event iPhone Technology

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon