Apple Watch 9 to bring U2 chip, more accurate sensors, and more: Report

Apple would upgrade its Watch Series line with new chips and sensors on September 12, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Watch Series 9, which Apple is expected to unveil at the "Wonderlust" event, would get its fourth-generation optical heart rate sensor. Besides, it would get a new U2 chip for ultra-wideband connectivity. This chip is said to improve Apple Watch’s location tracking capabilities. Gurman in his report on Bloomberg said that the upgrades on the new Apple Watch lineup will be more focused on speed, efficiency and accuracy.

According to Gurman, the U2 chip would debut in the Watch Series 9 and second generation Watch Ultra. It is also expected to be used in the iPhone 15 series. The Watch series 9 is said to have a stainless-steel body with 3D printed casing. The report also suggests that the Apple Watch Ultra will get a new Black colour option, which would be manufactured using more recycled materials.

While the Watch Series updates seem incremental, the biggest updates at the September 12 event are expected for the iPhone 15 models. With Apple likely launching four iPhone models, including the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models as well as the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is expected that these new iPhones will get power delivery through USB-C port.

According to an article on The Verge, both premium models will come with USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 and the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will support USB 2.0. While the entire lineup of the iPhone 15 series is expected to get the Dynamic Island, the Pro models might also get the titanium frame with thinner bezels around the display. New camera sensors and colour coded cables are likely to be included in the package.