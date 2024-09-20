Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / WATCH: Hundreds queue up to buy iPhone 16 outside stores in Delhi, Mumbai

WATCH: Hundreds queue up to buy iPhone 16 outside stores in Delhi, Mumbai

Launched earlier this month during Apple's Glowtime event, iPhone 16 series officially went on sale across India on Friday

Apple iPhone 16 sale India

Apple iPhone 16 has sparked a significant buzz among consumers. | (Photo: ANI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts gathered outside the company's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday (September 20) morning as the iPhone 16 series officially went on sale across India. The highly anticipated smartphones, launched earlier this month during Apple’s Glowtime event, have sparked a significant buzz among consumers.

Massive turnout at Apple stores
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi, witnessed large crowds, with eager customers lining up to get their hands on the latest models. 


The excitement surrounding the iPhone 16 series was clear, as videos shared by news agency ANI showed the line of customers at Select City Walk, Saket, stretching across the entire shopping mall.
 

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple begins testing AI software to bring a smarter Siri to iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 hits stores without its highly awaited AI features

European Union flag

EU moves to compel Apple to open up operating system to rival tech

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Govt may allow more compute capacity based on requirement: IT secretary

iPhone 16 series

Apple to begin selling iPhone 16 from Sep 20; Pro model at Rs 119,900


According to reports, over 37 million iPhone units had already been pre-ordered ahead of the series’ launch on 20th September.

iPhone 16 series pricing & features

The iPhone 16 series has been launched in nearly 60 countries, including the US, China, Australia, and South Korea. The lineup includes four models -- the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

For the first time, Apple plans to begin assembling its Pro series in India, although these models will be available at a later date. The company has also priced the iPhone 16 Pro series lower than the previous version, largely due to a reduction in import duties from the recent budget.

The starting price for the iPhone 16 Pro is Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,44,900. By comparison, last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were launched at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 pricing details:

iPhone 16:
128GB: Rs 79,900
256GB: Rs 89,900
512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus:
128GB: Rs 89,900
256GB: Rs 99,900
512GB: Rs 1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro:
128GB: Rs 1,19,900
256GB: Rs 1,29,900
512GB: Rs 1,49,900
1TB: Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max:
256GB: Rs 1,44,900
512GB: Rs 1,64,900
1TB: Rs 1,84,900

Apple is also offering a trade-in option, where customers can exchange their old iPhone or Android devices and receive up to Rs 67,500 credit towards the purchase of a new iPhone 16, depending on the model and condition of the traded device.

Also Read

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple iPhone 16 series sale begins in India: Check prices and bank offers

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits fresh high at 83,800, Nifty test 25,600; Metal, Realty surge

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50 goes on sale with introductory offers: Check prices, specs

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Taskin Ahmed gets 3 wickets, Ashwin departs

silver trading silver investment

Outsized 50-bps Fed rate cut positive for Silver; check trading strategy

Topics : iPhone sale in India Apple Apple store Mumbai Delhi Apple iPhone prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon