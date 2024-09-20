WATCH: Hundreds queue up to buy iPhone 16 outside stores in Delhi, Mumbai

Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts gathered outside the company's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday (September 20) morning as the iPhone 16 series officially went on sale across India. The highly anticipated smartphones, launched earlier this month during Apple’s Glowtime event, have sparked a significant buzz among consumers.
Massive turnout at Apple stores
The Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi, witnessed large crowds, with eager customers lining up to get their hands on the latest models.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins its iPhone 16 series sale in India; a large number of people throng the company's store in Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/5s049OUNbt— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024
The excitement surrounding the iPhone 16 series was clear, as videos shared by news agency ANI showed the line of customers at Select City Walk, Saket, stretching across the entire shopping mall.
#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024
Apple started its iPhone 16 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/hBboHFic9o
According to reports, over 37 million iPhone units had already been pre-ordered ahead of the series’ launch on 20th September.
iPhone 16 series pricing & features
The iPhone 16 series has been launched in nearly 60 countries, including the US, China, Australia, and South Korea. The lineup includes four models -- the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
For the first time, Apple plans to begin assembling its Pro series in India, although these models will be available at a later date. The company has also priced the iPhone 16 Pro series lower than the previous version, largely due to a reduction in import duties from the recent budget.
The starting price for the iPhone 16 Pro is Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,44,900. By comparison, last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were launched at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.
iPhone 16 pricing details:
iPhone 16:
128GB: Rs 79,900
256GB: Rs 89,900
512GB: Rs 1,09,900
iPhone 16 Plus:
128GB: Rs 89,900
256GB: Rs 99,900
512GB: Rs 1,11,900
iPhone 16 Pro:
128GB: Rs 1,19,900
256GB: Rs 1,29,900
512GB: Rs 1,49,900
1TB: Rs 1,69,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max:
256GB: Rs 1,44,900
512GB: Rs 1,64,900
1TB: Rs 1,84,900
Apple is also offering a trade-in option, where customers can exchange their old iPhone or Android devices and receive up to Rs 67,500 credit towards the purchase of a new iPhone 16, depending on the model and condition of the traded device.