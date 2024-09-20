WATCH: Hundreds queue up to buy iPhone 16 outside stores in Delhi, Mumbai

Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts gathered outside the company's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday (September 20) morning as the iPhone 16 series officially went on sale across India. The highly anticipated smartphones, launched earlier this month during Apple’s Glowtime event, have sparked a significant buzz among consumers.

The Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi, witnessed large crowds, with eager customers lining up to get their hands on the latest models.

The excitement surrounding the iPhone 16 series was clear, as videos shared by news agency ANI showed the line of customers at Select City Walk, Saket, stretching across the entire shopping mall.

The starting price for the iPhone 16 Pro is Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,44,900. By comparison, last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were launched at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 pricing details:

iPhone 16:

128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus:

128GB: Rs 89,900

256GB: Rs 99,900

512GB: Rs 1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro:

128GB: Rs 1,19,900

256GB: Rs 1,29,900

512GB: Rs 1,49,900

1TB: Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max:

256GB: Rs 1,44,900

512GB: Rs 1,64,900

1TB: Rs 1,84,900

Apple is also offering a trade-in option, where customers can exchange their old iPhone or Android devices and receive up to Rs 67,500 credit towards the purchase of a new iPhone 16, depending on the model and condition of the traded device.