Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip5 in yellow colour, announces festival offers

The yellow colour variant joins mint, graphite, cream, and lavender colours that Samsung originally launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in earlier this year

Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers, Z Flip 5 discount, Samsung offers, samsung discounts

Alongside the new colour variant, Samsung announced festival offers on the Galaxy Z Flip5

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Samsung on October 16 launched the Galaxy Z Flip5 in a yellow colour variant. The yellow colour variant joins mint, graphite, cream, and lavender colours that Samsung originally launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in earlier this year. Alongside the new colour variant, Samsung announced festival offers on the Galaxy Z Flip5. Below are the details:
In the festival season offer, customers can avail a bank cashback and upgrade bonus on trade-in deal of Rs 7,000 each. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to 30 months low-cost equated monthly instalment (starting at Rs 3,379) with financiers such as Bajaj Finance and HDFC. On non-EMI purchase, customers can avail an upgrade benefit of Rs 14,000 on their new purchase.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage variants at Rs 99,999 and Rs 109,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuted in India on July 26 in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender colours. The smartphone sports a 3.4-inch cover display, powered by Flex Window interface.  As for the bendable primary display, it is a 6.7-inch fullHD+ panel of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a dual 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back, and a 10MP camera sensor on the main display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy system-on-chip, the phone comes in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery. As for the protection, the phone is IPX8 rated and boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover and back panel.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

