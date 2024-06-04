Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 and AI announcements to take centerstage on June 10

Apple is set to kick off its annual developers-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), on June 10. Traditionally, Apple uses the event’s opening keynote session to announce updates related to its platforms and to introduce new hardware. For example, Apple announced mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, which launched in the US early this year, at the WWDC 2023. This year, however, the focus would be entirely on the software advancements, including iOS 18 and artificial intelligence features.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple has no plans to introduce any hardware at WWDC and the American technology giant is unlikely to throw a surprise preview of an upcoming device at the event.

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

At WWDC 2024, Apple will announce its next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Apple is anticipated to incorporate AI features across its platforms, starting with iOS 18 for iPhones. The AI features are anticipated to assist users in their daily lives and will be focused on practicality.

To process AI, Apple is expected to take up a hybrid approach. This essentially means that select AI features would run entirely on-device, but there would also be AI features that would be processed on the cloud.

Gurman recently posted on X that that Apple could limit on-device AI capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro series and newer models, which are expected to arrive later this year in September, to make iPhone users upgrade to newer models. As for the iPads and MacBooks, local processing for AI workload will require at least an M1 chip.

In terms of functionality, Apple could bring AI integration into native iPhone apps such as Messages, Notes, Photos, Voice Memos and more for tools such as text summarisation, Photo editing and real time voice transcribing. Apart from this, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri could get some AI treatment as well such as access to perform in-app functions on the user’s command. Other notable features likely to come with iOS 18 includes AI generated emojis, smart recaps for missed notifications, and more.