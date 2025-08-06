Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs: What's new

Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs: What's new

With generative AI, Samsung's upgraded voice assistant Bixby enables conversational, context-aware interactions and transforms smart TVs into smart home hubs

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a major upgrade to its Bixby voice assistant for the 2025 Smart TV lineup, introducing more conversational and context-aware AI capabilities. Powered by generative AI, the new Bixby enables natural interactions with the TV—no need for menus, typing, or rigid commands. Here’s what’s new:

Bixby on Samsung smart TVs: What’s new

Smarter Bixby Answers

With a smarter Bixby, the company has focused on making AI practical, helping viewers connect with content in smarter and more natural ways. The AI-powered Bixby will understand follow-up questions and conversational context, which will allow users to ask about anything from general knowledge like “How tall is Mount Everest?” to personalised recommendations such as “Suggest chill playlists for a rainy day.”  ALSO READ: Google Gemini can now generate AI-illustrated 'storybook': How it works
 

Click to Search

Samsung has also expanded Bixby’s role within its Click to Search feature. While watching live TV, cable, or Samsung TV Plus, users can ask about actors, shows, or broader topics and get instant answers. Bixby can even pull in information unrelated to what is playing like pasta recipes or movie suggestions.

Home Device Management With Bixby

Beyond entertainment, the smarter Bixby will also integrate with Samsung SmartThings to enable seamless control of connected devices. Users can issue commands like “Turn off the oven” or “Set the air conditioner to 25 degrees” straight from their TV, effectively turning it into a smart home hub. 

Availability

The updated Bixby will roll out on Samsung’s 2025 TV models including Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and QLED, starting in South Korea and will expand globally. In October 2025, Samsung will also launch an upgraded Vision AI experience, supported under its 7-year free Tizen OS upgrade program.

Topics : Samsung Tech News Samsung Electronics Samsung TV Samsung Securities Samsung Smart QLED TV

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

