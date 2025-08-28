Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

Krafton India has released new BGMI redeem codes for August 28, including a special one that grants the Rockstar backpack. Only 10 players can redeem the code for today's special reward

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has rolled out the 22nd set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the overall count to 1,100 codes. Each batch adds 50 new codes that players can redeem for rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, and various in-game upgrades. This latest release also includes a special code for unlocking the Rockstar backpack.
 
These codes can be redeemed via BGMI’s official rewards portal and will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has further warned that any codes acquired or used through unofficial sources will not be recognised.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 28:

  • EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN
  • EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD
  • EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH
  • EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S9
  • EJZFZURN6DA96H8A
  • EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ
  • EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD
  • EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM
  • EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N9
  • EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP
  • EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN
  • EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE
  • EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ
  • EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU
  • EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J
  • EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T
  • EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP
  • EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ
  • EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK
  • EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH
  • EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU
  • EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU
  • EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS
  • EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD9
  • EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH
  • EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB
  • EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV
  • EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK
  • EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN
  • EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X
  • EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX
  • EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB
  • EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G
  • EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR
  • EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB
  • EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW
  • EJZBQZSMGR56J4F4
  • EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP
  • EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV
  • EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH
  • EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D
  • EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J4
  • EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM
  • EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC
  • EJZCDZA3BCP75KX4
  • EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM
  • EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH
  • EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC
  • EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK
  • EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

