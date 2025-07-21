Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

Krafton India has released fifty new redeem codes for BGMI. Each code can be redeemed by ten users only, once per account. Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail before they expire

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has returned with a new batch of official redeem codes that can be redeemed by players to get in-game rewards. The last time Krafton announced redeem codes was in May where it released just twelve codes, but now it has announced fifty new codes that unlock a range of rewards including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.
 
Redemption for this will be open via BGMI’s official website till September 12, 2025. Notably, these codes will not work on any unofficial or third-party platforms.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • DIZBZCQFAAG3MF3W
  • DIZCZAD4A8PQQCR3
  • DIZDZRMB3XF4MDC5
  • DIZEZXMMETXN85NV
  • DIZFZWHVXP3D9X7D
  • DIZGZG6VTFF346EU
  • DIZHZNDPMSKKJB9G
  • DIZIZN33W3EJPCV6
  • DIZJZ8A9K6HWA668
  • DIZKZKMTADRJ59NU
  • DIZLZ9P44CFD6QBJ
  • DIZMZSGTN7DRTMFC
  • DIZNZ3CRXSQX4U8P
  • DIZOZJMGXRN9GVPT
  • DIZPZRHF373GU6C5
  • DIZQZPRMNKFV5F9M
  • DIZRZT8M6DGJ8HVK
  • DIZVZ6NNMSGXR5WM
  • DIZTZ5FK4PX4GSHK
  • DIZUZNE7AAM39JST
  • DIZBAZ537E8ENBAG
  • DIZBBZXX8HCVF7JU
  • DIZBCZ44HPCJA8JM
  • DIZBDZFQSP8N4BRN
  • DIZBEZFFN6CVA7T3
  • DIZBFZJH7FQKHD5Q
  • DIZBGZV93H6S6GQD
  • DIZBHZ8BX3CDGSUC
  • DIZBIZ5RKBM998J3
  • DIZBJZRCVBPAJ88B
  • DIZBKZ58G6M66E88
  • DIZBLZRQDQ5KMM3T
  • DIZBMZ5TSEXSAC3S
  • DIZBNZ4SSWABSVXM
  • DIZBOZGHMS8XCHNM
  • DIZBPZAB6PXD4A76
  • DIZBQZFKDC5U9R8U
  • DIZBRZPHASP9B7JK
  • DIZBVZSFSK46S4VW
  • DIZBTZCHQND34VGF
  • DIZBUZT66XMX54FA
  • DIZCAZ86TWV38JJN
  • DIZCBZQNFC4J7J65
  • DIZCCZ6NH93G33QQ
  • DIZCDZJWH7AVR775
  • DIZCEZPMFQS6BCDN
  • DIZCFZ4HCEKEU3GF
  • DIZCGZKFSNF5TPDA
  • DIZCHZMQAEACSGCQ
  • DIZCIZWJ8JJR7K37
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
  • Enter your character ID.
  • Type in the redemption code.
  • Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each code can be used by a maximum of ten players on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Codes cannot be redeemed more than once by the same user.
  • Players must collect their rewards from the in-game mail within seven days before it expires.
  • If you are among the first ten to redeem the code, you’ll see a message saying 'Code redeemed successfully’. Otherwise, you may get a 'Code expired’ or similar notification.
  • Each user account can redeem only one code daily.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redemption.
  • Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving them in the in-game mailbox, after which the mail will be removed.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

