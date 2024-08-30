Business Standard
Boeing's uncrewed Starliner capsule could return by late next week: Nasa

Last week, the space agency said its two astronauts who flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Starliner in June will return to Earth in a SpaceX vehicle early next year

NASA, Starliner, SpaceX, rocket

Starliner has previously completed a successful uncrewed entry and landing during two orbital flight tests, said Nasa | File Photo

Reuters US
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Nasa will proceed with the undocking of the uncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule not before September 6, the space agency said on Thursday after concluding a review.
 
Last week, the space agency said its two astronauts who flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Starliner in June will return to Earth in a SpaceX vehicle early next year.
 
Starliner's propulsion system issues were deemed too risky for crewed return after the capsule experienced a series of glitches within the first 24 hours of its flight to the ISS.
 
The journey back to Earth for the Starliner is expected to take approximately six hours from undocking to landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, Nasa said in a blog post.
 
Ground teams will remotely guide the spacecraft through necessary manoeuvres for a safe undocking, re-entry and parachute-assisted landing in southwestern United States.
 
Starliner has previously completed a successful uncrewed entry and landing during two orbital flight tests, the agency said.

Topics : NASA SpaceX Boeing United States Mexico

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

