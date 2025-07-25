Garena Free Fire Max: July 25 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 25, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other items.
As these codes come with time limits and a limited number of redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
Below is a list of currently active codes, followed by a simple guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 25 are:
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- MNBV34ASDFZX
- LKJH67QWERTB
- POIU90ZXCVNM
- TREW23ASDFGH
- YUIO56BNMLKJ
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
These codes grant access to limited-edition items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic upgrades.
Each code can only be used 500 times per day and typically stays active for just twelve hours, so it's best to redeem them quickly.