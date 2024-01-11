Sensex (    %)
                        
CES 2024: Asus joins eyewear tech race, unveils AirVision M1 smart glasses

The Asus AirVision M1 is not a standalone device, but a peripheral that connects with a range of devices with support for DisplayPort Alt mode over USB-C

Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Taiwanese electronic brand Asus has unveiled its AirVision M1 glasses at the Consumer Electronic Show 2024. The wearable display has a USB Type-C for connection with a range of devices that support DisplayPort Alt mode over USB-C such as laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

The Asus AirVision M1 wearable display boasts a Micro OLED display, capable of presenting content in up to fullHD resolution. Asus said the display has a peak brightness level of 1100 nits and 95 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The glasses offer a 57-degree vertical field of view. For eye comfort, the AirVision M1 wearable display has Asus “Eye Care” technology that the company said minimises flicker and reduces harmful blue light exposure.

Asus said that the AirVIsion M1 uses three degrees of freedom positioning, allowing users to pin the virtual screen at a particular location relative to the device while they look elsewhere. When connected to a windows PC, Asus said, users can use the Asus Windows app to set up multiple virtual screens and place content on them just like multiple connected physical displays. The app will have options to set up virtual screens in 16:9, 4:3, 21:9, and 32:9 aspect ratios.

The glasses feature a multi-function touchpad on the left temple that can be used to start or pause a video, place multiple virtual screens in order of choice, adjust brightness, and more. Additionally the glasses come with noise-cancelling microphones and speakers to aid users during video conferencing.

The AirVision M1 wearable display will come along with two different nose pads for different nose shapes, a light shield to enhance clarity in bright conditions and a cleaning cloth out of the box. Asus has not provided details regarding the pricing and availability of the Asus AirVision M1 wearable display.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon