CES 2024: Samsung announces AI chip-powered displays, wireless 8K projector

Samsung has announced its new AI chip-powered displays and more ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show, 2024. The South Korean tech giant announced the Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs with a built-in AI chip, the next version of Tizen operating system with updated user interface and gaming capabilities, a wireless 8K projector, and more. Here is a round up of everything Samsung announced:

Neo QLED TV with built-in AI

Samsung said its Neo QLED TV 2024 will be offered in 8K and 4K resolution variants. However, the big upgrade coming to the Neo QLED TV line is the new Samsung NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset. The chipset features a neural processing unit (NPU) significantly more powerful than its predecessor, with the company claiming the chip’s neural processing unit (NPU) to be twice as fast.

The new chipset also enables an array of AI-powered features on the TV such as 8K AI Upscaling Pro, which is touted to sharpen lower resolution videos to higher resolution using AI upscaling techniques. Besides, the NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset would enable AI Motion Enhancer Pro feature that Samsung said would automatically detect the sport to apply proper interpolation for reduced motion blur. For audio, the smartTV will feature Active Voice Amplifier Pro for enhancing dialogue and voices on screen.

Samsung said the Neo QLED TV 2024 would feature more accessibility features as well. The smart TV would feature Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, which Samsung said would provide a voice guide for subtitles in real-time. Other features include Relumino to rebalance colours and details for users with low vision.

2024 Tizen OS

The 2024 Tizen OS, which would power the Samsung display line, would offer personalised content and service experience based on different accounts set up on smart TVs – according to the company. The Samsung smartTV’s powered by the new OS would allow different members of the household to set up individual profiles for personalised content recommendations.

The 2024 Tizen OS would add support for the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” controller, which it would announce at the CES 2024. The wireless gaming controller would feature a rechargeable battery, 30-foot low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, and a dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub home button for launching Gaming Hub on the Tizen OS.

Premiere 8K Projector

The Premiere 8K Projector is an ultra-short throw projector with wireless connectivity. The projector would boast smart features such as “Sound-on-Screen” technology for audio, cloud gaming, always-on voice and four multi-view screen splits.

Transparent MICRO LED

Samsung will show its new transparent MICRO LED display technology at the CES 2024. This would feature a transparent screen that eliminates seams and light refraction using a MICRO LED chip and precision manufacturing process, said Samsung. The display would have the chip operation circuits directly deposited on the glass, which segregates it from conventional displays.

Other products

Other products announced by Samsung that would be unveiled at the CES 2024 includes new OLED TVs up to 77-inch in size with brighter display and ‘OLED Glare Free’ technology, the second generation of Freestyle portable projector, Soundbars, and customisable speakers.