POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

In addition to processor and battery details, POCO has revealed that the upcoming X7 Pro 5G smartphone will be priced under the Rs 30,000 mark

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has unveiled more details about its upcoming X7 series smartphones. Set to launch in India on January 9, the POCO X7 series encompasses two models: POCO X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that the smartphones will be sold in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here are the details-
 
POCO X7 series: Details
 
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), POCO India has revealed that the POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra System-on-Chip. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be the "most powerful" among phones priced under Rs 30,000.   
 

The company has also revealed that the Indian variant of the X7 Pro 5G smartphone will come equipped with a 6550mAh carbon silicon battery. Battery capacity on the Indian model is significantly higher than the global variant of the X7 Pro, which has been confirmed to come with a 6000mAh battery.   
 
The global X handle of POCO has announced that the Pro model will be available in an "Iron Man Edition" as well. However, there is no confirmation about its availability in the Indian market.
 
POCO X7 series: Expected specifications
 
POCO X7 Pro 5G-
  • Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6550 mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
Poco X7 5G-
  • Display: 6.67-inch (2712×1220 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 5110 mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

Topics : Xiaomi POCO Chinese smartphones Technology

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

