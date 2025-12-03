Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT on iOS may soon draw on Apple Health metrics for tailored replies

ChatGPT on iOS may soon draw on Apple Health metrics for tailored replies

OpenAI is reportedly preparing deeper iOS integration by allowing ChatGPT to tap into Apple Health metrics, enabling more personalised answers to wellness, activity, sleep and fitness-related queries

Apple Health and ChatGPT app on an iPhone 17

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

OpenAI is reportedly collaborating with Apple to bring integration between the iPhone’s Health app and ChatGPT for iOS. According to a report by MacRumors, the latest build of the ChatGPT iOS app contains references indicating that ChatGPT may soon be able to access Apple Health data to deliver more personalised responses to health-related queries. The capability appears to be inactive for now and is likely undergoing internal testing.

Apple Health integration for ChatGPT: What to expect

As noted in the report, the newest ChatGPT app update contains a hidden image of the Apple Health icon within its code. The code strings further suggest that users may eventually be able to link the Apple Health app with ChatGPT to receive tailored, more accurate insights based on their fitness and wellness metrics.
 
  According to the report, the internal references point to ChatGPT potentially being able to read several Apple Health categories covering activity, sleep, nutrition, breathing and hearing data.
 
There is currently no indication that Apple Health integration is being tested publicly or in any beta builds, implying that the feature remains in early development. Apple may also choose to announce this capability as part of a broader Health app revamp that is expected next year with iOS 27.
 
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple is preparing a significant redesign of the Health app, which may include new AI-powered coaching features aimed at offering personalised wellness and behaviour-improvement guidance. This revamp is expected to include expert-led video content that provides insights into health conditions and lifestyle changes. Apple is also said to be working on AI-based fitness coaching tools to help users fine-tune their workout form, along with expanded food-tracking features.

Topics : Apple iPhone ChatGPT OpenAI

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

