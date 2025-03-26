Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Phone 3a series gets new AI features with Nothing OS 3.1: Check what's new

Phone 3a series gets new AI features with Nothing OS 3.1: Check what's new

New update brings AI-powered Camera Capture feature to the Essential Space on Nothing Phone 3a series, making it easier to capture photo reminders

Nothing OS 3

Nothing OS 3 on Phone 3a Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced a new "Camera Capture" feature for its artificial intelligence-powered hub, Essential Space. This feature leverages the "Essential Key" button on the Phone 3a series smartphones, allowing users to capture images through the camera viewfinder and add notes directly. This eliminates the need to take a photo first and then navigate to the gallery to add it to Essential Space.   
 
Nothing stated that the feature is rolling out to both Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro as part of the Nothing OS 3.1 update. In addition to this AI-powered functionality, the software update also brings camera enhancements and other improvements.   
 
 
Camera Capture in Essential Space: What is new
 
The new Camera Capture feature enables the Essential Key on the Phone 3a series to function within the Nothing Camera app. Users can short-press the button to capture real-world visuals and add notes instantly. A long press allows users to attach a voice note while saving the image to Essential Space. This feature helps users store photo reminders in Essential Space, while regular images remain in the gallery.   

Also Read

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a review: A mid-ranger with something in store for everyone

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Tech wrap Mar 6

Tech wrap Mar 6: MacBook Air and Mac Studio, Nothing Phone 3a series, more

Nothing Phone 3a series

Flipkart announces 'Guaranteed Exchange Value' for Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro review: Up to speed in design, performance, and UI

Nothing said that the Essential Space on the Phone 3a series acts as a hub for storing notes, ideas, and inspirations. It includes AI-powered capabilities such as automatic categorisation, voice note transcription, and automatic reminder set-up based on captured content.
 
Essential Space is available to all customers using the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Nothing has confirmed that more features will be introduced in future updates, including Smart Collections, Focused Search, and Flip to Record.   
 
Nothing OS 3.1 update: What is new
 
Alongside the Camera Capture feature, the Nothing OS 3.1 update introduces the following improvements:
  • More intuitive camera zoom interaction
  • Correction of the reddish skin tone issue in front-facing camera selfies   
  • Enhanced white balance in indoor scenes captured by the rear camera   
  • Improved clarity and tone for portraits in backlit conditions
  • Better focusing accuracy at 2x focal length
  • Faster overall camera performance and responsiveness
  • Optimised Essential Space experience and performance
  • Smoother Always-On Display (AOD) transition animations
  • Various bug fixes and stability enhancements
Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System Updates on their device.

More From This Section

Image: Apple

Apple to train AI models using images collected for 'Look Around' on Maps

Vivo mixed-reality Vision headset (Image Vivo)

Vivo previews Vision MR headset amid competition from Apple, Samsung, Meta

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2 is coming soon with new weapons and scope

Signal, messaging apps

What is Signal, the app Trump officials used for Yemen strike talks?

OpenAI

Soon, ChatGPT will generate images natively using OpenAI's GPT-4o AI model

Topics : Artificial intelligence Nothing Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportSiemens Share PricePUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon