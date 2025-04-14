CMF Phone 2 Pro to Vivo T4: Smartphones to be launched in India this month

It is a busy month for smartphone brands, with over eight products set to be launched in the second half. Lenovo-owned Chinese smartphone brand Motorola is preparing to launch the Edge 60 Stylus, followed by the Pad 60 Pro tablet and Book 60 laptop. Vivo is also set to release a mid-range smartphone in its T-series. UK-based Nothing will expand its smartphone line with the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Here is a round-up of key smartphone launches.
Confirmed launches in April 2025:
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
Launch date: April 15
The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display. It will be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, with military-grade certification for durability. The smartphone will sport a 50MP primary sensor with AI-powered image enhancement tools.
Alongside the smartphone, Motorola will also launch the Pad 60 Pro tablet and Book 60 laptop on April 17.
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G
Launch date: April 17
The Galaxy M56 is touted by the brand as the slimmest smartphone in its segment with a sAMOLED+ display. It will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and back. The smartphone will have a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It will also feature AI-powered tools for editing images.
OPPO K13 5G
Launch date: April 21
The OPPO K13 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen. The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. It will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Vivo T4 5G
Launch date: April 22
The Vivo T4 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, confirmed the brand ahead of the launch. Vivo said the T4 will pack the biggest battery in any smartphone to date. The smartphone is expected to feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits.
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro
Launch date: April 28
The CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has also hinted that the smartphone may come with a charger in the box. CMF will also launch three new audio products alongside the smartphone: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.
Gadgets to go on sale in April:
Sony BRAVIA FW-98BZ30L (98-inch) 4K HDR TV
- Launch date: April 10
- Availability: April 15
- Price: Rs 15,00,000 onwards
Google Pixel 9a
- Launch date: March 19
- Availability: April 16
- Price: Rs 49,999 onwards
iQOO Z10
- Launch date: April 11
- Availability: April 16
- Price: Rs 21,999 onwards
iQOO Z10x
- Launch date: April 11
- Availability: April 22
- Price: Rs 13,499 onwards
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV
- Launch date: April 10
- Availability: April 16
- Price: Rs 31,999 onwards
Vivo V50e
- Launch date: April 10
- Availability: April 17
- Price: Rs 28,999 onwards
Lumio Vision 9, Vision 7 TVs
- Launch date: April 10
- Availability: Pre-order starting April 23
- Price: Rs 29,999 onwards
ASUS Vivobook 16
- Launch date: April 8
- Availability: Coming weeks
- Price: Rs 75,990 onwards
ASUS Zenbook S16
- Launch date: April 8
- Availability: Coming weeks
- Price: Rs 1,49,990 onwards