Cook calls India 'huge opportunity' as Apple posts record quarter globally

iPhone maker Apple’s December quarter saw an all-time revenue record globally and continued to track double-digit growth in India. Apart from iPhones, Apple also saw record growth across Mac, iPad and services in India.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple, said on an analyst call that “it was a terrific quarter in India”.

“We did set a quarterly revenue record during the December quarter, and to go a little further down, we set quarterly revenue records on iPhone and Mac and iPad, and an all-time revenue record on services. We really like what we see there,” he said when asked about India as a market.

He went on to add that India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the fourth-largest PC market. “And we still have, despite a very nice growth history, we have modest share there, and so we think there’s a huge opportunity for us there, and we could not be more excited about it. The other thing that I would point out is that the majority of customers that are buying iPhone and Mac and iPad and Watch are all new to that product, and so it speaks very well to the opportunity there.”

The company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 per cent year on year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 per cent year on year.

On the installed base of Apple products, Kevan Parekh, chief financial officer (CFO) of Apple, said: “We’re seeing strong double-digit growth in the installed base in India as well, which is really encouraging.”

iPhone revenue was $85.3 billion, up 23 per cent year on year, driven by the iPhone 17 family. “iPhone saw strength around the world, reaching all-time revenue records in many of the markets we track, including the US, Greater China, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Asia, as well as a December quarter record in India,” Parekh said.

Parekh also highlighted the adoption of Mac products. Mac revenue was $8.4 billion, down 7 per cent year on year. “As we described in the last call, we faced a very difficult comparison against the M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iMac launches in the year-ago quarter. Despite this difficult comparison, we continued to see growth in several emerging markets, including Brazil, India, Malaysia, Vietnam and others.”