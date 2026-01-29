Motorola unveils Moto G17, G17 Power with MediaTek Helio chip: Check specs

Motorola has introduced the Moto G17 Power and Moto G17 smartphones globally. According to the company, the devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera sensor, marking its debut in the Moto G segment. The smartphones are available in Pantone-curated colour options, including Evening Blue, Alaskan Blue, Tarmac, and Bordeaux. The Moto G17 Power and Moto G17 will be available in select markets worldwide.

Moto G17 series: Details

In terms of design, the Moto G17 Power and Moto G17 feature a leather-inspired finish and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Moto G17 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery, while the Moto G17 comes with a 5,200mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Realme P4 Power with 10001mAh battery launched, Buds Clip tags along: Price Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and are paired with up to 8GB of RAM. They offer 128GB and 256GB storage options, with support for expandable storage via microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The Moto G17 sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 1,050 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The smartphone carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

ALSO READ: Apple to hold iPhone 18 pricing steady amid rising memory costs: Report On the camera front, the Moto G17 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. The camera setup includes features such as ambient light sensing and flicker reduction to improve photo clarity, along with AI-based editing tools in Google Photos for quick edits and enhancements. Motorola has promised two years of security updates for the device.

The Moto G17 series also includes a range of software features such as Hello UX, Moto Secure, and gesture controls, offering personalisation options, basic privacy controls, and quicker navigation. Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search are supported, allowing users to search for on-screen content by circling or tapping items directly. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and the smartphone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.