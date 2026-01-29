Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, Microsoft may let you resume Spotify playback from Android on your PC

Microsoft is testing an expanded Cross-Device Resume feature in Windows 11 that could let users continue Spotify playback, Edge browsing, and more on PCs from Android phones

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to expand its Cross-Device Resume feature in Windows 11, enabling users to continue activities such as Spotify playback, document work, and web browsing on a PC from where they left off on their Android phone. According to a report by The Verge, the improvement is part of a Windows 11 Release Preview update that has begun rolling out, suggesting the feature is close to broader availability.

What’s coming to Windows 11

As per The Verge, the updated Cross-Device Resume support will allow Windows 11 users to resume Spotify playback, continue working on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, and pick up Edge browsing sessions that were active on their Android phones. The feature builds on Microsoft’s existing cross-device functionality by extending support beyond OneDrive-based activity to commonly used apps and services.
 
 
The expanded functionality is reportedly included in the latest Release Preview update to Windows 11, which has been in testing since August. Its arrival in the Release Preview channel indicates that Microsoft is nearing a general rollout.

Alongside Cross-Device Resume improvements, the same update may introduce enhanced MIDI 2.0 support, voice typing improvements, and additional fingerprint sensor support for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. On Copilot+ PCs, the update is also expected to expand language support for Microsoft’s new Settings Agent.
 
Microsoft first introduced Cross-Device Resume in Windows 11 last year, allowing users to resume OneDrive sessions from their Android device on a PC. The concept mirrors Apple’s Handoff feature on macOS, which lets tasks continue seamlessly across Apple devices. Microsoft previously attempted a similar approach in Windows 10 through Project Rome, an app handoff system that did not see widespread developer adoption.
 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

