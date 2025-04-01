Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

The Supreme Court extended interim relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, protecting him from arrest amid ongoing Latent probe, but refused to release his passport until investigation concludes

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until the Latent probe is concluded.
 
A Bench of Justices Suryakant and N Kotishwar Singh made the remark while hearing a petition filed by the YouTuber regarding several FIRs lodged against him for his inappropriate comments on the now-deleted episode of Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the investigation in the case would be concluded within two weeks.  
 
"They are saying they will take two weeks to complete. You come after two weeks," the top court said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
 
 
The court also extended its interim relief, ensuring the podcaster remains protected from arrest in FIRs lodged against him in Guwahati, Mumbai, and Jaipur.  

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks TMC MP Mahua Moitra to approach Sebi for public disclosure of FPIs

SC, Supreme Court

'Shocks our conscience': SC rebukes UP govt for Prayagraj demolitions

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects Tushar Gandhi's plea against Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea against Allahabad HC order on Sambhal mosque whitewashing

Supreme Court, SC

Appoint prosecutors on merit, not on political leanings: Supreme Court

  
Meanwhile, Allahbadia assured the court that he would uphold decency in his shows.  
 

The controversy  

 
A controversy erupted after Allahbadia made a crude joke while interacting with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, referencing parental intimacy.  
 
In response to the backlash, the episode was removed from YouTube, and Allahbadia issued an apology, stating his comments were “not just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny.” He further admitted, “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry.”  
 
An FIR was registered on February 10 by Guwahati Police against multiple influencers, including Allahbadia. The charges were filed under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Cinematograph Act for allegedly promoting obscenity and the indecent portrayal of women.  
 
On March 7, Allahbadia appeared before the Guwahati Police Commissionerate's Crime Branch as part of the ongoing probe into the show.  
 
Initially, Allahbadia was prohibited from creating or posting content online. The top court condemned his remarks as "vulgar" and criticised his "dirty mind" for bringing disgrace to society. 
 
However, on March 3, the court permitted Allahbadia to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show, on the condition that it adheres to "morality and decency" and is suitable for all age groups. The court also said that Allahbadia cannot discuss the case in his content.  
 

Allahbadia makes a comeback on social media

 
After a month-long hiatus following the controversy, Allahbadia made his return to social media on Sunday.
 
In a new video titled "Let's Talk," shared on his official YouTube channel, Allahbadia announced that his podcast, "The Ranveer Show," would be making a comeback. He also committed to creating content with greater responsibility moving forward.
 
"There was a forced break, which gave me time to embrace stillness. I got to know that so many Indians consider me a family member... To all of them, sorry. In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will do it with more responsibility," Allahbadia said.

More From This Section

Ranveer Allahbadia

LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% on highway sections across country

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

CBI must collaborate with academia, startups to tackle AI risks: Vaishnaw

Noida expressway

Noida is building a second expressway along River Yamuna: Here's why

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Waqf (Amendement) Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday: Kiren Rijiju

Topics : Supreme Court BS Web Reports Podcast YouTuber

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon