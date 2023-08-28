Confirmation

Vivo launches V29e phone with curved display in mid-range segment: Details

The Vivo V29e is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage

Vivo, Vivo V29e, Vivo Smartphone, Vivo phone, curved display

The Vivo V29e sports a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Chinese electronics manufacturer Vivo launched the V29e smartphone in India on August 28. According to Vivo, the smartphone is slimmest in its segment at 7.5mm and boasts a one-piece frame design. Weighing at 180g, the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch two-side curved display of 120Hz and a peak brightness that can go up to 1300nits.

The Vivo V29e sports a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 50MP selfie camera that Vivo said has the highest pixel count in the segment. The V29e gets various camera modes, including night mode, night selfie mode and vlog movie mode.

The V29e is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone features Extended RAM 3.0, which Vivo said would allow users to allocate up to 8GB of storage space for RAM functions. The V29e boots FunTouch OS 13, which is Vivo’s custom interface based on Android 13 operating system.

The Vivo V29e is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 128 GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 256GB model. It is offered in artistic red and artistic blue colours. Vivo said the phone will be available for pre-orders from August 28, while the device will be available for purchase from September 7 on Flipkart and Vivo e-store.

Topics : Vivo smartphone Chinese smartphones India smartphone market

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

